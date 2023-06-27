ELIZABETHTOWN — In the Republican Party primary for Essex County Clerk, Chelsea M. Merrihew looks like she won a decisive victory over Stephanie DeZalia.
In an unofficial count Tuesday night, Merrihew had 951 votes and DeZalia had 494.
Merrihew is the deputy county clerk and DeZalia is the town supervisor of North Hudson.
It was the only countywide primary in the county.
In the Town of Elizabethtown supervisor race, longtime Supervisor Noel Merrihew III appears to have defeated Cathy Reusser-Bradley, a member of the Town Council, by a count of 100 to 74 in the Republican primary.
In the Elizabethtown Public Works Superintendent Republican primary, Jack Pulsifer had 122 votes and Michael Drew had 48.
In the North Hudson supervisor Republican primary race, Cassandra D'Agostino had 37 votes and Chris Clark got 53 votes.
In the North Hudson Town Council Republican primary, Kevin Duntley had 49 votes, John King had 46 and Brian Caza got 45 votes.
The top two will win.
In the North Hudson Superintendent of Highways Republican primary, Franklin Shaw got 34 votes and Eric Caza got 51 votes.
The Conservative Party primary for delegates to the 4th Judicial District Convention 114th Assembly District saw William McGahey get 20 votes with Carol Birkholz getting 18 votes and Joseph Salisbury 1 vote.
McGahey and Birkholz were in the lead Tuesday night.
In the Conservative Party primary for alternate delegates to the 4th Judicial District Convention 114th Assembly District, Steven Edwards got 17 votes, Austin Martin received 18 votes and Paul Veitch got 3 votes.
Martin and Edwards were in the lead for the two seats Tuesday.
In the only Democratic Party primary in the county, Jen Williams had an unofficial lead over Brian LaRose by a count of 79 to 18 in the Democratic primary for the Town of Westport Town Council race.
