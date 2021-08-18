ELIZABETHTOWN — Essex County has moved into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) High Transmission or “Red” category as tracked on their public website: tinyurl.com/2dabvt3k
“While we were as optimistic as possible, we now know Essex County moved quickly through categories of moderate to substantial and is now in the High transmission category,” Linda Beers, Director of Public Health for the Essex County Health Department (ECHD) said in a news release Wednesday.
INDOOR MASKING
“As we have right along, our department aligns with NYSDOH and CDC guidance. With a HIGH level of transmission in our county, we now strongly recommend that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, follow the CDC guidance and return to mask wearing in indoor public places,” Beers said.
The change comes just one week after the Health Department warned of increasing transmission of COVID-19.
The Essex County Board of Supervisors, County Manager Daniel Palmer, and Essex County Health Department support the recommendation to return to indoor masking, and have already implemented a universal mask requirement for all county employees, offices, and visitors to county offices and indoor areas, the release said.
That means, regardless of vaccination status, all are to wear masks while indoors of county buildings.
FOLLOW SUIT
Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Shaun Gilliland, is encouraging businesses to take the same approach.
“Now that we have surpassed substantial and are in the high transmission category, we recommend businesses follow suit and require masks be worn indoors to protect their staff and patrons,” Gilliland said.
“We all want our businesses to be able to stay open. Getting vaccinated and wearing a mask indoors while transmission is high will help to do this.”
Beers recommends indoor mask wearing continues until a steady trend returns the county to moderate or low transmission.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, go to: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/Health/
