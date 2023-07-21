ELIZABETHTOWN — The Essex County Health Department will continue a project to fight skin cancer by making sunscreen more accessible.
The initiative that began in 2021 has expanded to include distribution of an additional five free sunscreen dispensers to public beaches and parks during the summer season.
PUBLIC HEALTH
“As summer weather continues, it is critical people take the necessary steps to protect themselves from potentially harmful ultraviolet rays when spending time outdoors,” ECHD Director of Public Health Linda Beers said.
“Essex County’s melanoma cancer mortality rate is higher than the North Country Region, and over double the New York State rate at 3.4, 2.5 and 1.5 deaths per 100,000 population respectively.”
Jessica Darney Buehler, Director of Health Planning and Promotion for ECHD, said skin cancer is one of the most common types of cancer, but there are steps that can be taken to reduce the risk of experiencing the skin changes that can lead to cancer.
“Increasing the availability and accessibility of sun safety protection in a variety of recreational settings can help reinforce the message that sunscreen is an important tool to reduce that risk,” she said.
DISPENSER LOCATIONS
Locations were identified by ECHD through results of a community poll which indicated residents preferred the dispensers be stationed at popular public parks and beaches. The pole-mounted automatic, touchless, and free SPF 30 dispensers are now located at:
• Town of Chesterfield — Jaycee Park
• Town of Keene — Keene Town Beach
• Town of Minerva — Minerva Town Beach
• Town of Schroon — Schroon Lake Town Beach
• Town of Wilmington — Wilmington Town Beach
The Essex County Health Department said they appreciated the New York State Association of Health Officials for providing Community Health Award funding to support this initiative.
