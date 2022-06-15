ELIZABETHTOWN — Essex County has no local candidates seeking office in the Tuesday, June 28 Primary Election, so only gubernatorial offices will appear on the ballot.
The state offices of governor and lieutenant governor will appear on the Democrat line and governor only on the Republican line.
In the Democrat primary, incumbent Kathy Hochul is against Thomas Suozzi and Jumaane Williams for governor and incumbent Antonio Delgado, Diana Reyna and Ana Marie Archita for lieutenant governor.
For the Republican primary for governor, candidates are Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani, Harry Wilson and Lee Zeldin.
The Essex County Primary Election is Tuesday, June 28 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and early voting starts June 18.
Early voting sites for Essex County residents are the Lake Placid Beach House, 31 Parkside Drive, Lake Placid, and North Hudson Town Offices, 3024 U.S. Route 9, North Hudson. The buildings are accessible to all voters.
Essex County early voting dates and hours are: June 18, (Saturday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; June 19, (Sunday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; June 20, (Monday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; June 21, (Tuesday), 12 p.m.-8 p.m.; June 22, (Wednesday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; June 23, (Thursday), 12 p.m.-8 p.m.; June 24, (Friday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; June 25, (Saturday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and June 26, (Sunday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
