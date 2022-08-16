WESTPORT — With the aroma of fried bread; whirring lights coupled with the shrieks emanating from carnival rides; the roar of tractors; the calls of carnies and the neighing of horses, the 2022 Essex County Fair kicks off today
Essex County Fair President Scott Christian said preparations went “very well.”
LUAU THEME
As far as the “Hawaiian Luau at the County Fair” theme, Christian indicated: “We thought of that to liven things up a little. We have also added a mullet and a beard contest and having people paint a demolition car. We have a lot of displays and something new is the cornhole tournament.”
Two of the featured acts, which run twice daily, are Logan’s Luau Tropical Review and the Aquatic Acrobat Show. Logan’s Luau features comedy puppets, and performing animals such as pigs and goats. A variety of aerial and aquatic stunts involving leaping, twirling and spinning are the basis for the Aquatic Show.
Among the other daily activities are: Bike and backpack giveaways at 3 p.m.; Local farm displays; Bossy Bingo; 4H shooting sports and archery and a variety of equestrian events.
IN HONOR OF BECKHAM
The fair is dedicated to Beckham Egglefield, a Boquet Valley student who died in a snowmobile accident last winter.
According to a Facebook posting by his mother, Terry Egglefield: “Those closest to Beck can tell you Beck was a fair junkie. He loved the Essex County Fair. He loved the motors, the noise, rides and games, the endless walking around with friends, the fried Oreos, the Egglefield Ford display so he could store his things in the trunk of one of the cars, but most of all, the demolition derby.
“Ironically, the first year I went to the fair with Beck, I was in the derby, and he thought it was so cool his dad’s girlfriend was smashing a car in the derby. Best of all, my car happened to be number 22 (Beckham’s sports uniform number).”
A non-profit fund BEK1ND, Inc in Beckham’s memory has been established to provide scholarships, equipment, and clothes to Boquet Valley Central School students, athletes and clubs.
RUNS THROUGH SUNDAY
The Essex County Fair runs through Sunday, August 21.
Admission is $10.00 which includes parking, rides and most shows. Wednesday is Senior Citizens Day and Thursday is Veteran’s Appreciation Day with $2.00 off admission.
For additional information, including regulations, and a complete schedule of events go to: www.essexcountyfair.org.
