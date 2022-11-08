The vote totals reflected in reporting by the Press-Republican Tuesday night represents the latest figures available to at press time, which include early voting and in-person totals on Election Day. We will continue to monitor the counting of ballots in each race and report the results in the most timely manner possible.
ESSEX COUNTY
Sheriff
David Reynolds (R), 10,245
Write-in, 59
Treasurer
Michael Diskin (R, Integrity), 10,072
Write-in, 40
CHESTERFIELD
Town Justice
Andrew J. Russell (D, Citizens), 423
Gary B. Friedrich (R, Justice), 564
ESSEX
Town Council
Anne Brown (D, Essex Farmers), 147
Write-in, 104
KEENE
Highway Superintendent
Reginald J. Whitney Jr. (Working), 308
Write-in, 7
LEWIS
Town Justice
J. Tyler Glanda (R), 380
Write-in, 1
MINERVA
Town Justice
Daniel L. Palmer (R), 231
Write-in, 4
MORIAH
Assessor
Joel Zelinsky (R), 1,157
Write-in, 6
NORTH ELBA
Town Justice
Alec Friedman (D), 1794
Write-in, 12
NORTH HUDSON
Assessor
Anthony Talarico (R), 90
Write-in, 5
SCHROON
Assessor
Write-in, 3
TICONDEROGA
Town Council
Clifton T. “Tom” Thatcher (R), 1,269
Write-in, 4
WESTPORT
Town Justice
Daniel J. Markwica (R), 466
Write-in, 1
WILLSBORO
Town Justice
Jessie Morgan (R), 583
Write-in, 1
WILMINGTON
Town Justice
Write-in, 56
