634783c75aa7d.image.png

The vote totals reflected in reporting by the Press-Republican Tuesday night represents the latest figures available to at press time, which include early voting and in-person totals on Election Day. We will continue to monitor the counting of ballots in each race and report the results in the most timely manner possible.

ESSEX COUNTY

Sheriff

David Reynolds (R), 10,245

Write-in, 59

Treasurer

Michael Diskin (R, Integrity), 10,072

Write-in, 40

CHESTERFIELD

Town Justice

Andrew J. Russell (D, Citizens), 423

Gary B. Friedrich (R, Justice), 564

ESSEX

Town Council

Anne Brown (D, Essex Farmers), 147

Write-in, 104

KEENE

Highway Superintendent

Reginald J. Whitney Jr. (Working), 308

Write-in, 7

LEWIS

Town Justice

J. Tyler Glanda (R), 380

Write-in, 1

MINERVA

Town Justice

Daniel L. Palmer (R), 231

Write-in, 4

MORIAH

Assessor

Joel Zelinsky (R), 1,157

Write-in, 6

NORTH ELBA

Town Justice

Alec Friedman (D), 1794

Write-in, 12

NORTH HUDSON

Assessor

Anthony Talarico (R), 90

Write-in, 5

SCHROON

Assessor

Write-in, 3

TICONDEROGA

Town Council

Clifton T. “Tom” Thatcher (R), 1,269

Write-in, 4

WESTPORT

Town Justice

Daniel J. Markwica (R), 466

Write-in, 1

WILLSBORO

Town Justice

Jessie Morgan (R), 583

Write-in, 1

WILMINGTON

Town Justice

Write-in, 56

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you