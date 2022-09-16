ESSEX — Nine organizations dedicated to improving the quality of life of the community, in the Town of Essex, have been awarded more than $21,000 by the Essex Community Fund.
The Essex Community Fund awards grants yearly to projects serving residents of Essex. These projects include, but are not limited to, community services, beautification, historic preservation, culture, arts, education and programs for either youth or senior citizens.
“It’s so important for communities to have the ability to invest in themselves,” Norma Goff, of ECF’s grants committee, said.
“Through donor giving, the Essex Community Fund channels funds directly to community organizations with specific needs. It maintains, with our pride, a lasting source of grant funding for generations to follow.”
GRANT WINNERS
This years grant recipients include:
• Belden Noble Memorial Library is this year’s recipient of the Baird HM Voorhis Grant for the purchase of archival storage materials and supplies.
• The Whallonsburg Grange Hall, The Essex Theatre Company in support of its 2022 summer season and Fort Ticonderoga Association in support of its outreach programs.
• Hub on the Hill is this year’s recipient of the Martha and Gordon McBride Grant for landscaping and its herb garden.
• Lakeside School at Black Kettle Farm is this year’s recipient of the Bruce Klink Grant for professional development training for teachers.
• The Town of Essex is this year’s recipient of the Charlie Goff Memorial Grant for installation of automatic external defibrillators at the town hall.
• Willsboro Senior Housing is this year’s Frisky Irwin Award recipient in support of the Lakewood Apartments.
ESSEX GRATEFUL
“The town of Essex is incredibly grateful to the Essex Community Fund for their ongoing support of organizations that support our community,” Ken Hughes, Essex town supervisor, said.
“We were fortunate enough to receive grant funding to help offset costs associated with the purchase of the parking lot property across from the ferry dock. With this property now owned by the town, we will work to improve its functionality and aesthetic for all who come to enjoy our beautiful little community.”
“In a time when it’s harder than ever for schools to bring their students to Fort Ticonderoga, we are honored to have the support of the Essex Community Fund to reach students through our in-person and virtual outreach programs,” Stuart Lilie, Fort Ticonderoga’s vice president of Public History, said.
“This allows us to serve our mission and support educators with exciting, enriching, multi-disciplinary programs that inspire students while filling key curriculum goals.”
