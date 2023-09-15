ESSEX — Eleven organizations serving the town of Essex and nearby communities have been awarded nearly $25,000 in grants from the Adirondack Foundation Essex Community Fund (ECF).
ECF awards grants to nonprofit organizations, schools, church programs and local government activities serving residents of the town of Essex.
“Our grantees this year are working diligently to improve quality of life in Essex,” Norma Goff, chair of ECF’s grants committee, said.
“From investing in continuing education and local theater to critical maintenance of vital infrastructure, these organizations are going above and beyond to make our community a better place.”
Grants are traditionally given in support of community services, beautification, historic preservation, culture, the arts, education, and programs for youth and senior citizens.
The fund was established in 2004 and has awarded over $315,000 in grants to date.
“Building a permanent overhead weather shelter will improve the quality of childcare and early childhood education we provide, protect the children from the elements and allow us to maintain our regular rhythm and routine even in inclement weather, which will provide a sense of consistency and comfort to the children,” Jessica Stone, Sprouts daycare teacher at Lakeside School, said.
“It will also allow us to maximize our time for free play and nature walks, remaining true to our unique outdoor farm and forest based childcare and pre-K and kindergarten.”
The following organizations received ECF grants this year:
• Adirondack Art Association for the Artist Internship Program.
• Belden Noble Memorial Library for the “Small Library, A World of Services!” project; this grant is made in honor of Baird and Dorothy Voorhis.
• Essex Food Hub for place-based branding, signage and building beautification; this grant is made in honor of George and Martha McBride.
• Essex Initiatives for its community newsletter and website.
• Essex Theatre Company for 2023 summer season curtain installation.
• Iroquois Lodge #602 Free & Accepted Masons for repairs to the exterior of the lodge building; this grant is made in partnership with the Charlie Goff Memorial Fund and Essex Community Fund in memory of Charlie Goff and Joe Ecclesine.
• Lakeside School at Black Kettle Farm for building a permanent outdoor overhead weather protection shelter in the yard for daycare and early childhood education programs; this grant is made in honor of Carol and Nick Muller.
• St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for stained glass condition assessment.
• Whallonsburg Grange Hall for Whitcomb’s Garage roadside hardscaping and safety improvements; this grant is made in honor of Bruce Klink.
• Willsboro Central School District for Willsboro Backpack Program.
• Willsboro-Essex EMS for unrestricted support at the request of Tom Duca, 2023 Frisky Irwin Community Service winner.
“Sometimes the least glamorous projects are the ones we need the most,” Mary-Nell Bockman, manager of the Whallonsburg Grange Hall, said.
“The Essex Community Fund grant helped us pay for a new gravel parking lot at Whitcomb’s, improving safety and public access, and enhancing the building’s streetscape. A couple of tons of gravel can make a big difference and it sure did for the Grange and Whitcomb’s. We are very grateful for the support.”
To learn more about community funds at Adirondack Foundation, visit adirondackfoundation.org or contact Lisa Bramen at lisa.bramen@adkfoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.