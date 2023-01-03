PLATTSBURGH — Local health departments reported the last of 2022’s COVID-19 numbers Tuesday.
For the month of December, the Essex County Health Department revealed that there were 273 new cases reported throughout the county — nearly 50 more than November’s total.
ECHD also posted two more coronavirus-related fatalities, which has now brought its death toll to 72 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Additionally, the Clinton County Health Department rounded out the year by reporting 77 new lab-confirmed cases from Dec. 25 to Dec. 31. There have been no new coronavirus-related deaths in the county since CCHD started reporting fatality totals monthly.
Currently, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also has the tri-county area listed at a “medium” spread for community transmission.
FCPH STOPS UPDATES
There are no updated numbers from Franklin County Public Health, because it stopped providing COVID data on Dec. 15.
In a press release announcing the decision to suspend the COVID updates, FCPH had reminded all residents that the virus still remains present in every community and continued to urge everyone to stay up-to-date on current guidance and procedures.
Any further questions can be directed to FCPH at 518-481-1710.
Moving forward, CCHD remains the only health department to report its COVID case count weekly.
STATEWIDE
In New York state, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 30 statewide COVID-related deaths on Dec. 30.
“As New Yorkers warmly welcome a new year, I urge everyone to remain vigilant and continue to use all available tools to keep themselves, their loved ones and their communities safe and healthy,” Hochul said in a state news release.
“Stay up to date on vaccine doses, and test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.”
VACCINE CLINICS
