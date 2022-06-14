PLATTSBURGH — Tri-county health departments collectively reported a decrease of almost 70 fewer COVID-19 cases over the last week compared to the prior seven-day period.
And on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention downgraded Essex County to a “medium” COVID-19 community level.
MEDIUM SPREAD
At medium spread, the CDC recommends those at risk for severe illness to “talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.”
Essex and Franklin Counties are now both classified at “medium.” Meanwhile, Clinton County remains at a “high” COVID-19 community level — one of only seven counties in the state that have this specification, according to the CDC.
To drop into a lower community level, Clinton County would need to see a further decrease in each of the CDC’s measurements of “new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.”
COUNTIES
From June 5, to June 11, CCHD reported 122 new cases, all of which were lab-processed only.
ECHD posted 88 new cases from June 6, to June 12.
FCHD reported 55 cases from June 6, to June 10, and the state Department of Health indicated that the county saw an additional 13 cases reported over June 11, and June 12 — bringing the county’s total to 68.
Essex and Franklin Counties’ cases both include at-home positive test results reported to both departments from residents.
Additionally, The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s COVID-19 Response Team also reported 11 new cases from June 6, to June 13. As of Monday, five of those cases remained active.
PREVENTATIVE MEASURES
The CDC continues to recommend those in all areas to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
“People who are up to date on vaccines have much lower risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 compared with unvaccinated people,” the CDC website stated.
“Layered prevention strategies — like staying up to date on vaccines, screening testing, ventilation and wearing masks — can help limit severe disease and reduce the potential for strain on the healthcare system. CDC recommends using county COVID-19 Community Levels to help determine which COVID-19 prevention measures to use for individuals and communities.”
TESTING, VACCINES
Testing options can be found on Page A8.
Resources for COVID-19 vaccines in the North Country area are listed on Page A8 and online at pressrepublican.com.
