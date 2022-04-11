PLATTSBURGH — The COVID-19 test positivity rate in the tri-county area has continuously trended upward over the past two weeks, landing at a seven-day rolling average of 6.9% Sunday, state-posted figures show.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention upgraded the Essex County’s COVID community level to “medium,” meaning those who are at high risk of severe illness are advised to consider wearing masks indoors and take additional precautions.
Clinton and Franklin counties’ levels continued to be deemed “low.” In all areas, regardless of level, residents are advised to stay up to date on their COVID vaccines and get tested if symptomatic.
THREE NEW DEATHS
ECHD posted 159 new cases and three coronavirus-related fatalities from April 5 to Monday, bringing the death toll there to 65 since the start of the pandemic.
Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane reported 101 new cases — noting that the state’s reporting system was not functioning Saturday — over the same time period.
Both those counties include positive results from at-home COVID tests in their totals.
The Clinton County Health Department did not post its usual Monday update, but state Department of Health data indicate 184 people tested positive in the county over the last week.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s COVID response team said 17 new cases had emerged, four of which remained active Monday.
On Monday, there were nine COVID-positive patients in the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said. None were in the intensive care unit.
GET TESTED, VACCINATED
Health officials have said getting vaccinated against COVID helps prevent hospitalization and death from the virus.
Second boosters are now available through local pharmacies and health departments for eligible populations.
Information on where to get vaccinated as well as where to get tested is listed on page A7.
