ADIRONDACK PARK — Young people who write about their vision for the Adirondacks can win cash prizes through a new essay contest, "My Dreams for My Community."
The contest offers winners cash prizes totaling $1,400 for an essay up to five pages long. Submissions are open now until June 15.
The Adirondack Center for Writing (ACW) and Adirondack Voters for Change are pleased to announce a highly qualified panel of local judges that draws upon our region’s deep talent, including authors, reporters, teachers, publishers, and journalists: Adam Federman, Shir Filler, Andy Flynn, Edward Kanze, Joy McCabe, and Tim Rowland.
This contest aims to highlight concerns of young people living in the North Country region. Writers should define your community; say what you care about; and/or offer ideas for change.
Judge Andy Flynn advises young writers: “You are a storyteller. Write down your ideas at all times of the day on a notepad or your phone and when you're done gathering all the raw materials — notes, research, interviews, etc. — sit down and tell a story. It's as simple and as complicated as that: Tell a story.”
To submit an essay, fill out the form available at the ACW website and email the essay as a PDF or Word document to info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org.
Use "Essay Contest Submission: [your name]" as the Subject of your email.
Winners will be notified in July and will read their essays at a celebration on Monday July 24.
Sponsors will award the following prizes for two age groups: $400 for First Place, $200 for Second Place, $100 for Third Place, and three Honorable Mentions.
The Adirondack Center for Writing is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that inspires the love of writing, reading, and storytelling while honoring the rich history of the Adirondacks.
Adirondack Voters for Change is an issues-oriented grassroots organization seeking to achieve change through citizen engagement.
For more information contact: Phyllis Sinclair 518 897 2143 and Sue Abbott-Jones 518 354 3625, Co-Chairs, Community Engagement Committee, Adirondack Voters for Change
