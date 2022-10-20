PLATTSBURGH — The Vision Services program at the North Country Center for Independence is hosting a Halloween-themed escape room fundraiser to provide resources and services to those with visual impairments in Clinton, Essex, Franklin and St. Lawrence Counties.
The escape room, held at the North Country Association for the Visually Impaired at 22 US Oval, is open Friday from 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. through October. The last day is Sunday, October 29.
NOT TOO SCARY
Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for ages 12 and under. Each room is limited to 10 people.
“It is family and kid friendly,” NCCI Chief Operating Officer Amy Collin said.
“There is no gore, or anything really scary, the lights stay on the entire time. There are ghouls and gargoyles, but we don’t want to say too much and ruin the surprise. They can expect it to be a little spooky.”
VISION SERVICES
The vision services program at the North Country Center for Independence (NCCI) was an independent agency called the North Country Association for the Visually Impaired until it merged with NCCI in April of 2022.
The program provides orientation, mobility services and vision rehabilitation therapy to visually impaired and blind people living in Clinton, Essex, Franklin and St. Lawrence Counties
“Every year NCAVI held a successful golf tournament in which people who are blind could and did participate.”
“When NCAVI merged with the North Country Center for Independence, it was decided that pursuing a fundraiser more accessible to people with all kinds of disabilities would be a better option. The NCCI Escape Room was designed with this in mind, with the understanding that any group coming in would likely be a diverse one with people having varying degrees of cognitive and physical abilities, insights, curiosity and logical thinking skills.”
PUZZLES OF EVERY SORT
The escape rooms feature a Halloween theme, riddles, puzzles and other team building-like activities which require cooperation to complete.
“Some of the riddles are tactile, some are visual, and most of them are multi-step. There is something for everyone, but it definitely takes a village (of ten people) to successfully unlock the room,” Collin said.
The escape rooms have already had some visitors, a team from YMCA booked an escape room as part of a team building exercise. The average time-to-escape is around 45 to 50 minutes, except for one group of twelve-year-olds.
“Our fastest time so far was a full group of children who were twelve and under. They solved the whole room in 21 minutes!” Collin said.
‘SHOULD WE DO IT AGAIN?’
Robert Poulin, Chief Executive Officer, one of the team members who came up with the idea for an escape room fundraiser is eager to see the performance of this event. Surveys are being given to participants after completion.
“My biggest question right now is, ‘Should we do it again?’” Poulin said.
“It took a lot of work to organize, I think we started planning in July, staffing in August, advertised in September, now we’re running it. It is very labor intensive and time consuming compared to more traditional fundraising. We don’t know for sure yet, but we would like to do it again.”
If you are interested in making a donation but cannot participate, visit https://www.ncci-online.com/ to find out more.
