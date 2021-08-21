PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh’s independent pool testing site will reappear this academic year.
Last year, the college utilized the PCR molecular saliva test developed out of SUNY Upstate Medical University by Dr. Frank Middleton, a Cardinal alum.
“That was in some cases a four-day a week operation, all day long,” SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi said.
“We required all of our students and eventually all the staff and faculty to agree, through their union contracts, to come through.”
Thousands were tested every week at Algonquin Hall.
“That was a deliberate strategy for us to identify asymptomatic individuals and be able to provide isolation for those individuals to prevent them from spreading the virus to others,” Enyedi said.
“I would say it worked outstandingly. We did a little over 54,000 tests.”
OFFICIALS PRAISED
The college conducted roughly 25 % percent of all the tests in Clinton County.
“The reason why John Kanoza (director of public health, Clinton County Health Department) is excited about what we’re doing and the reason why Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Clinton County Legislature) and Mike Zurlow (Clerk of Legislature) were excited about this is because we came out of the phased return to regular activities,” Enyedi said.
“It was like Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3. Our data and our testing help contribute to a lower incidence rate, so we were able to support a much lower rate of infection.”
TEST TWIST
This academic year, the college resumes its pool testing with a twist.
“And the twist is that if you are unvaccinated, you are required to participate in pool testing on a weekly basis and that will be either students, staff and faculty,” Enyedi said.
“Last year, I would say after one or two nudges, (we had) pretty much 100% (compliance). We had very few students and staff not participating.
“Through the collective bargaining agreement, the staff and faculty, it was mandated because their unions had agreed to it, so we didn’t have much of an issue there.”
The testing included students living on and off-campus.
“We have good lists of all the students that are currently coming to campus,” he said.
“There were a few caveats. If you weren’t coming to campus for any purpose, you didn’t need to test. So, we quickly got an idea as to who was coming to campus because we ran roughly half of our classes, and the rest of our classes at an internet or remote component.”
PROACTIVE APPROACH
If students were exclusively online, they didn’t have to travel on campus to test.
The college cross references enrollments and class attendance data.
“If you’re taking a class, we know if you’re coming to class,” Enyedi said.
“We would send you a reminder message that says ‘Hello, This is the Health Center. We notice you didn’t come to test last week.’
“It’s been a proactive way to make sure the student realizes that they are not in trouble at that point. We just want them to come in because for us it was an important piece for the health and safety of the campus.”
