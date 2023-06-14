PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi informed students last week that the college will be receiving millions of dollars in additional state support this coming fiscal year.
‘HISTORIC INVESTMENT’
“I am writing to share the wonderful news that the state of New York and SUNY system will invest more than $4.2 million additional dollars in SUNY Plattsburgh in the upcoming 2023-2024 fiscal year that begins July 1,” Enyedi said in a campus wide email.
“This (is) an historic investment that will help grow our future success and advancement on our Plattsburgh Next priorities.”
Enyedi has been a continued advocate for the college to receive more state support like this.
ADVOCATED FOR FUNDS
Last November, at a United University Professions (UUP) press conference, Enyedi, as SUNY Plattsburgh’s future financials were reportedly uncertain, publicly advocated for the state to increase the funding for SUNY schools.
Then, when new SUNY Chancellor John King visited Plattsburgh in March, he echoed Enyedi’s sentiments, saying that an increase in state funding for the SUNY system was “crucial.”
“In New York and across the country, we haven’t had the level of investment in public higher education that we should over the last few decades,” King said at the time.
“So it’s important that we see leadership from the governor and the legislature on investing in SUNY.”
Heather Haskins, executive director of strategic communications and marketing at SUNY Plattsburgh, said the $4.2 million was a significant increase from the state’s previous investment in the college.
“In 2022-23, the university received $12.17 million in direct state support and an additional $770,000 in one-time funds, for a total of nearly $13 million. That total made up about 24 percent of revenues in the university’s operating budget,” Haskins said.
“With the funds earmarked for 2023-24, the university would receive $14.3 million in direct state support, $1.12 million in new, ongoing, funding for specific areas, and $950,000 in one-time funds, for a projected total of $16.32 million.”
Enyedi said he learned the details of the funding from the chancellor recently.
“I learned details of this allocation yesterday (Wednesday) in a Zoom meeting with other state-operated campus presidents and Chancellor John King. This welcome funding comes with a wide range of criteria campuses need to follow. In some cases this is tied to various metrics; in other cases dollars are tied to particular services,” Enyedi said.
“It will take us some time to process the various buckets and then place them across our areas of needs and services. We will also need to mesh all of this within our own budget plans as we close the last fiscal year and begin the next one.”
FUNDING BREAKDOWN
The $4.2 million funding breakdown for the 2023-2024 year is now as follows:
$2,162,458 in new direct state operating aid. This is earmarked directly to SUNY Plattsburgh’s cost of operations and will go into the general fund, Enyedi said.
$950,000 in one-time “transformational investment.” These dollars are to be used for “evidence-based transformational interventions focused on improving the student experience and outcomes ensuring greater operational efficiency.” There are additional specific criteria laid out for this and a plan will need to be developed for this over the summer, the president said.
$1,117,400 in new, ongoing, funding to the university for the following specific areas:
$538,600 in support for students with disabilities
$250,000 for mental health supports
$231,800 toward support for internship opportunities
$50,000 in support for student research
$38,700 for food insecurity support
$8,300 for graduate student worker fee mitigation
The president said it was worth noting that more than $3.2 million of the new funding is ongoing and will recur each year.
“And more than half of all the new funding goes directly into general operations with no specific criteria,” he continued.
“As I noted at the outset, this investment is historic and is a validation of what we do in serving students, from admission to graduation and beyond. I will share more details as we develop them, but I wanted to share as soon as I was able what we will be building upon in advance of the fall 2023 semester. I wish the best to each of you this summer. It is truly a wonderful time to be a Cardinal.”
