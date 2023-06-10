WESTPORT — Several hundred fifth and sixth graders from throughout Essex County recently participated in the 37th Annual Environmental Field Days sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension, Essex County 4-H, and Essex County Soil and Water.
The ten lessons covered a variety of subjects, from below the ground and up in the trees, as well as fauna from wildlife habitats to trained horses.
Agronomist Gerald Smith was in the trenches, literally, as he described and showed soil strata, while Cornell Research Farm manager Mike Davis gave information while showing samples as he explained some unusual factors that influence vegetative growth.
In addition to professional presenters there were young experts as well, such as Hunter French dispensing his knowledge of maple syrup and Erin Hance displaying and interacting with her horses. Hance will be going to Georgia in July to participate in the National Barrel Horse Association Teen & Youth World Championships.
The students were presented with white pine tree saplings and they also got a taste of locally derived maple syrup.
Students from Boquet Valley Central School attended the seminars equipped with writing utensils, clip-boards, and assignment sheets as they filled in facts and would later give their impressions on what was most relevant to them.
