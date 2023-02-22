PLATTSBURGH — The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance reminds seniors that, for most localities, the deadline to apply for greater property tax savings through the Enhanced STAR property tax exemption is March 1.
To be eligible to upgrade to the 2023 Enhanced STAR property tax exemption, seniors must:
- Currently receive the Basic STAR property tax exemption;
- Have one owner of the property who will be at least 65 years of age by December 31, 2023; and
- Have had 2021 income equal to or below $93,200.
“There are a few things with the Enhanced Star,” Tammy Lacey, director of real property for Clinton County, said.
“If people already have the Basic Star exemption on their property, they can convert to the Enhanced Star if they are age and income eligible. If there is more than one person on the property, they have to be married or they have to be siblings if both of them are not 65. Our deadline on all or our exemptions in this county is March 1.”
There is also a Senior Citizen Exemption, which is additional exemption that reduces residents county/town school bill. The age requirement is 65, and there are income guidelines as well.
“It depends on which municipality and school district you’re in,” Lacey said.
“They don’t all have the same limits. The county limit for the Senior Citizen Exemption is $34,399. But the crucial thing is March 1 that’s coming up for those who have not processed or brought in their renewals to either our office or sent them to the assessor. They really need to do that before March 1.”
During COVID lockdown, the state wasn’t requiring residents to do renewals to cut down on the amount of contact for senior citizens and the general public.
“Last year was the first year since COVID, they actually required renewals,” Lacey said.
“And this year, the same thing. So, we sent out renewals. Most of the county sent them out October/November-ish hoping to get them all back before March 1.”
The assessors do their due diligence checking on residents that they have not heard from to make sure that they do get it in at a timely matter.
“The biggest thing is to make sure that they get all of that in because if they don’t renew by March 1 or don’t process or bring in their income information, then they run the risk of not being able to get the exemption on their property,” Lacey said.
“Once they’re established with the state, the state automatically checks their income for them. But if they are Basic Star and they maybe newly eligible like they are turning 65 within this year, then they would be eligible to move to the Enhanced Star as long as the meet the income requirements. Then that’s also due by March.
“We process, the assessors process those, verifying they reside there. They verify their age and income for the first time, and after that point, the state does the verification for income coming forward.”
Seniors should verify their exact due date with their local assessor.
To apply, seniors must provide the following to the assessor:
Form RP-425-E, Application for Enhanced STAR Exemption
Form RP-425-IVP, Supplement to Form RP-425-E
Proof of income: 2021 New York State or federal income tax forms. (If the senior wasn’t required to file an income tax return, the assessor can guide them on how to provide proof of income.)
“The Enhanced STAR exemption provides significant property tax relief to more than a half million seniors,” Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller said.
““It is important for seniors who become eligible this year to apply by the deadline to receive additional savings.”
Eligible seniors should apply to their assessor’s office by the application due date, which is March 1 in most towns and some cities, but there are exceptions.
In 2022, 568,000 seniors received a total of nearly $800 million in savings from the Enhanced STAR property tax exemption.
Seniors who receive the STAR credit instead of the STAR exemption don’t need to apply or take any other action.
The Tax Department will automatically upgrade them to Enhanced STAR if they qualify.
For more information
STAR Resource Center link: https://www.tax.ny.gov/star/
Seniors with questions about the STAR exemption can contact the Tax Department’s STAR Hotline from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays: 518-457-2036.
