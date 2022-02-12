ALBANY — The deadline in most localities for seniors to apply for the Enhanced STAR property tax exemption is March 1.
“We want every eligible senior to receive the increased property tax benefit,” acting state Department of Taxation and Finance Commissioner Amanda Hiller said in a statement.
“To help ensure that seniors don’t miss out on this valuable benefit, we recently sent letters to 27,000 seniors who may be eligible for additional savings.”
To be eligible for the 2022 Enhanced STAR property tax exemption, seniors must meet the following criteria:
• Currently receive the Basic STAR property tax exemption
• Have one owner of the property who will be at least 65 years of age by Dec. 31, 2022
• Have had 2020 income equal to or below $92,000
Though the deadline is March 1 in most towns and cities, there are some exceptions and seniors are advised to verify their exact due dates with their local assessors, a press release said.
In order to apply, seniors must provide the following to the assessor:
• Form RP-425-E, Application for Enhanced STAR Exemption
• Form RP-425-IVP, Supplement to Form RP-425-E
• Proof of income: 2020 New York State or federal income tax forms (if the senior wasn’t required to file an income tax return, the assessor can guide them on how to provide proof of income)
Seniors who receive the STAR credit instead of the STAR exemption don’t need to apply or take any other action, the release said. The Tax Department will automatically upgrade them to Enhanced STAR if they qualify.
In 2021, 577,000 seniors received a total of more than $800 million in savings from the Enhanced STAR property tax exemption.
Seniors with questions about the STAR exemption can contact the Tax Department’s STAR Hotline from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at 518-457-2036.
