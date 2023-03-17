ALBANY — Advocates for New York businesses and farmers are stepping up their efforts to convince lawmakers to ease up on their push for further increases in the state minimum wage , which is now set at $14.25 an hour for the upstate region.
With just two weeks before the deadline for a final budget, both houses of the Legislature are calling for minimum wage hikes as well as crafting a system that would index the wage to inflation, a method that could set New York on a path to annual increases.
MORE THAN $20
The federal minimum wage remains at $7.25 per hour. But proponents of increasing the minimum wage to more than $20 an hour say rampant inflation has eaten away at the buying power of those at the wage floor in New York. They also cite polling data suggesting the public agrees the minimum wage should go higher.
Small businesses and the farm lobby are questioning the need for further hikes, contending such a move would only worsen the economic climate across the state.
Gov. Kathy Hochul, who as a Democrat is in the same party that controls both chambers of the Legislature, also supports an increase in the minimum wage.
Ashley Ranslow, state director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, said the measures advanced by the Legislature in their budget bills "are much more detrimental" than the more moderate approach staked out by Hochul
HOCHUL VS. LEGISLATORS
Hochul, however, has been having a tough time getting her way lately with lawmakers, with one of the biggest setbacks she has experienced so far coming just a month ago when Senate Democrats derailed her choice to fill the opening for the state chief judge job.
Suggesting New York would shed some 128,000 jobs if the minimum wage hike is enacted, Ranslow told CNHI: "The minimum wage increase has a huge effect on small businesses in particular. They don't have the financial or technological resources to automate like their big box competitors."
Other business advocacy groups, including Upstate United, the Business Council of New York State and the Northeast Dairy Producers Association are also registering their opposition to boosts in the minimum wage.
"The Assembly’s uniform wage rate puts upstate communities at a significant disadvantage since the cost of living is much lower upstate compared to downstate," said Keith Kimball, chair of the dairy association. " A uniform wage based on New York’s downstate economy would further accelerate inflation and the decline of small businesses, which account for 98% of employers in New York State."
UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
Another top budget concern for the business lobby involves the $8 billion in debt the state government racked up after its unemployment insurance fund was depleted amid a surge in claims for jobless benefits.
Hochul has urged the federal government to waive the interest on the outstanding federal loans. Meanwhile, employers are being required to pay surcharges for unemployment insurance.
Justin Wilcox, director of Upstate United, noted the Assembly and Senate offered to provide some relief by proposing to issue $2 billion in bonds, with the money generated being applied to the debt.
"Both houses have now acknowledged that they should do something about this," said Wilcox. "So this is a good first step."
'THAT'S THE LAW'
Ranslow noted that at least 30 states have used federal relief funds to pay down unemployment insurance debt, but New York, so far, has chosen to exact the money from employers even though it was the state that forced restrictions during the pandemic, resulting in many layoffs and leading some businesses to shut down..
"It's not that the state doesn't have the resources" to pay off the unemployment debt, she said.
She noted the same budget proposals being advanced at the statehouse would provide $700 million annually in tax credits for film and television production companies, many based in Hollywood, for jobs that will be temporary.
Dealing with the unemployment fund issue will help small businesses that have been putting people to work in New York for decades, she added.
At a recent legislative hearing on the state budget, Assemblyman Robert Smullen, R-Fulton County, asked state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon whether it is appropriate to make employers pay more for unemployment insurance to deal with the state's obligation to repay its pandemic loans.
"That's the law," said Reardon, a Hochul appointee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.