PLATTSBURGH — A nurse who inspired gratitude from a patient’s family at The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) is being celebrated as the latest recipient of The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
Trudy Durant, RN, PCCN was presented the award during a surprise ceremony with her Emergency Department (ED) team Wednesday morning.
Durant is CVPH’s 14th nurse to receive the honor since its inception in 2018.
‘TRUDY WAS FANTASTIC’
She was nominated by a family member of a patient who spent several hours in the ED one late night in February.
In his nomination letter, the family member wrote about the compassion, patience and kindness Durant displayed while he was at the hospital.
“I heard several people come in that I would describe as moderately unreasonable or aggressive,” the family member wrote in his nomination letter.
“Trudy was fantastic with each and every one of them. She very quickly got the situation under control and had continued on with her shift.”
‘THE WAY SHE HANDLED HERSELF’
He went on to call Durant a magician on the phone, noting that she was able to calm multiple callers down while offering any advice she could before moving on to her next task.
“Her interactions with us were great. But, it was the way she handled herself and the attitude and empathy for incoming patients, plus over the phone, that were so impressive. Any organization would be lucky to have Trudy as the frontline in customer service.”
COMMITMENT TO CARE
Durant, who has worked at CVPH for three decades and spent the last 14 years in the ED, is often one of the first people patients and their loved ones see when they come into the department.
As the triage nurse, part of her job includes assessing and prioritizing the level of care each patient needs as they come in the door. Colleagues praise Durant’s reassuring and calming demeanor as key to easing patient concerns and diffusing many potentially difficult situations.
“Her commitment to delivering the best care to her patients is something to be admired,” CVPH Assistant Nurse Manager Michael Wells said. “She most certainly has become a staple for the ED, especially as the first face that patients coming into the hospital see overnight.”
“She commits every shift to providing the best care possible to our patients,” CVPH Emergency Department Director Gail Bjelko said.
“Trudy is able to prioritize their care and lessen the anxiety of their waits in triage.”
TREAT PATIENTS LIKE FAMILY
Bjelko added that Durant is highly respected among the group for her commitment to her colleagues both inside and outside the hospital.
“We are her family, and she is ours. She treats every patient like they are her family, too,” she said.
During the award ceremony, Durant was presented with a certificate commending her as an extraordinary nurse. She, like all honorees, also received a DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” which is hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
CVPH launched the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses in early 2018 as a way to recognize and reward licensed nurses for making a meaningful difference in the lives of their patients. Nomination forms and boxes are located at each of the hospital’s main entrances and online at UVMHealth.org/CVPHDaisy. Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. A committee reviews nominations and each quarter, awards the honor to a deserving nurse.
The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.
The DAISY Foundation is a national not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System).
The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. More information is available at DAISYfoundation.org.