PLATTSBURGH — Emergency crews rescued two dogs who were stranded in Cumberland Bay’s frigid waters Tuesday afternoon.
The two dogs — a yellow and black labrador — were walking on the beach by Point View Terrace before they wandered out onto the frozen ice, Plattsburgh Fire Capt. Mike Bonner said. They eventually walked over a weak point in the ice before plunging into the water.
EXPECTED TO RECOVER
The Plattsburgh City Police and Fire Departments were called out to the beach for the rescue at 4:03 p.m., Bonner, who was in charge of the rescue said. By 4:08 p.m., the team was in the water with a paddle boat and an axe to carve out a path to the dogs.
One dog was too tired to swim to shore and had to be picked up with a dog catcher stick, Bonner said. The other was able to swim back on its own.
The dogs, who were hypothermic, were taken to a local veterinarian’s office for treatment and are expected to make a full recovery, a Facebook post by the Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters Local 2421 union said.
ICE SAFETY
The rescue took about 20 minutes in total. Tuesday’s rescue was a reminder for residents that ice generally still isn’t stable this time of year.
“Cumberland Bay, at least, because it’s such a big bay and really hasn’t been making any ice until fairly recently, it’s still not safe to recreate on quite yet,” Bonner said.
“Dogwalkers should keep their dogs on a leash because they like to wander out a little bit farther and everyone else that is recreating on the lake, you need a real good ice report before you really tackle your recreation for the day.”
The call for the rescue was uncanny for Bonner. About three hours before, the fire department was talking with other agencies about conducting ice rescue training for the city’s department.
“The timing was impeccable,” Bonner said.
