FILE - Ashley Judd appears at the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. In a report commissioned by Time’s Up and released Friday, it was reported that the group lacked focus on long-term goals, accountability for top officials and had overall confusion over purpose and mission. Judd, one of the group’s most visible board members and a key early voice in the broader #MeToo movement, promises a complete overhaul of the organization. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)