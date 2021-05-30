Ellen Lea Paine Memorial Nature Fund deadline, June 1

KEENE – It's crunch time for the June 1 deadline for applications to the Adirondack Garden Club's Ellen Lea Paine Memorial Nature Fund grants.
The club encourages interested parties to submit their applications, and grants will be awarded by June 15.
Ellen Lea Paine, known to her friends as "Sis,” was a long time member of the Adirondack Garden Club.
“She was born in Philadelphia in 1911,” Patty Paine said.
“In 1933 she married Peter S. Paine of New York City and Willsboro, and, thereafter, was a seasonal resident of the North Country. She was proposed for membership in AGC by her mother-in-law, Francisca Warren Paine, who - in 1928- was one of the 13 original founders of the Essex County Adirondack Garden Club, recently renamed the Adirondack Garden Club.”
AGC is one of 201 member clubs of the Garden Club of America which are located in 40 states.
“After Sis died in 2005 the Ellen Lea Paine Memorial Nature Fund was established in her name by her son, Peter S. Paine Jr.," Paine said.
“The Fund provides financial assistance to students, individuals and not-for-profit organizations – including schools – whose projects will have an impact on, and foster, the conservation and preservation of the natural environment for future generations within the Adirondack Park.”
The maximum amount per grant is $1,500.
Last year, Ellen Lea Paine Memorial Nature Fund awardees included the Ticonderoga Central School District for the expansion, maintenance, and sustaining of the school garden.
In her application, Alexandra Smith, Special Education Teacher at Ticonderoga High School, wrote:
“The purpose of our school garden is to provide healthy opportunities for students who may not otherwise be exposed. This is important for our class because these students have multiple disabilities, autism, TBI’s, etc.
“Many of these students come from poverty stricken homes (27.5% are at/below the federal poverty line) and don’t have access to or knowledge of fresh produce. All students receive free and reduced lunch, 125 of these students also receive our backpack program, and 42% of our junior class is overweight.
“This garden is crucial for these students because they learn more with hands-on activities. They will develop life skills and improve on their classroom behavior by learning to work together and being responsible gardeners. This is an inclusive activity that can raise self-esteem of students who do not see success in the classroom.”
Other 2020 awardees included: Cornell Cooperative Extension of Essex County, Eileen Longware for two classes on Food Preservation; Lakeside School @ Black Kettle Farm, Maeve Taylor, for program support for the Summer Sprouts Program; Protect the Adirondacks, Pru Chapman, for help in the funding of the Adirondack Forest Preserve Public Use Education and Dispersal Project; Champlain Area Trails, Derek Rogers, for the purchase of a self-propelled walk behind trimmer mower for trail maintenance; Exploring Nature Educational Resource, Sheri Amsel, for Art and Discovery Kits for Kids, primarily for AuSable Forks Elementary School Grades 1-2; and Crown Point Central School, Mary Hope McGinness, for the Birds and Blooms Garden, Grade 3 & Technology Class.
The Adirondack Garden Club was founded in 1928 and became a part of the Garden Club of America in 1933.
The club's mission is “to stimulate the knowledge and love of gardening, to aid in the protection of native plants and birds, and to encourage civic planting, and the conservation of our natural resources.”
For an application, visit: adirondackgardenclub.com or write to Liz Jaques, P.O. Box 58, Keene, NY‚ 12942-0058 or by email to contact@adirondackgardenclub.com.
