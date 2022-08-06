ELIZABETHTOWN — The North Country weather with its freezing and thawing coupled with frost heaving, can be rough on roads and other infrastructure, including tennis courts.
This is the case with the only public tennis courts in the towns of Elizabethtown, Westport, Lewis, and Keene.
Situated on the property of the Elizabethtown Social Center the Hale Tennis Court, as it is formally known, due to the ESC property once owned by the Hale family, is under the auspices of the Elizabethtown Social Center.
ESC serves residents within the Boquet Valley School District, which includes the towns of Elizabethtown, Lewis and Westport though everyone is welcome to participate in events such as concerts and many classes. However, only students ages 12 to 19 within the BVSD may join in the teen activities.
Though there are two courts, one currently has caution tape across the net and is off limits due to large cracks which spout tufts of crabgrass, while the other, though it has breaks in the surface, is deemed playable.
Charli Kleinman is heading the informal tennis group hoping to find a remedy to the situation.
“I remember when I first came to E’town over 40 years ago and didn’t know anyone. My husband and I wandered down to the Social Center tennis courts. From that initial introduction we developed friendships that would last until this day. These courts still continue to attract people from all over and new relationships are forged each year. In addition to tennis players, people who play pickleball also use the courts, so it is multi-use.”
Kleinman added, “Public tennis courts are a treasure and open to anyone with a racquet and some tennis balls. Right now we are taking pledges, not donations, to see if we can come up with something the Social Center Board will approve.”
ESC Executive Director Arin Burdo provided statistics concerning the Hale Tennis Court’s usage and revenues.
The court was constructed in 1991 at a cost of $48,172.
For the first decade, little or no maintenance was required. From 2003 to 2013, close to $10,000 was spent to fill cracks as well as total resurfacing. During that time, approximately $8,000 in revenue was collected (from memberships).
From 2014 to 2020 almost $12,000 was allocated for crack fills and another total resurfacing. In 2021 the Social Center board voted to not allocate close to $5,000 to once again fill cracks. During this time, about $3,500 was obtained by donations, which included pickleball players, as lines were painted in 2015.
The average yearly revenue was $640 while the average yearly expense was computed at $ 2,593. Thus, the 30-year total revenue amounted to $19,200 while expenditures were $77,811. Replacement of the tennis court is estimated at $100,000, with removal of one court costing $10,000.
The known number of members and/or regular players varied from as low as 12 in 2020 to 42 in 2011.
There have been several attempts to increase tennis court usage including a teen tennis club, family tennis fun day, free membership for the ESC’s 75th anniversary and use by the Elizabethtown Youth Commission.
Burdo explained why they switched from memberships to donations.
“We were receiving little in revenue because there were few paying members in 2013. As a part of our 75th anniversary in 2014, we made the courts free and open to the community. This made tennis available to all community members instead of remaining padlocked for 20-30 players (When membership was required to play),” she said.
“We decided to try asking for donations and keeping the courts open instead of going back to memberships in 2015. We ended up bringing in a comparable amount of revenue, plus the courts were open to more people, so we kept that policy.”
In addition to use fees and pledges, ESC receives yearly revenues from its endowment set up by Cora Putman Hale, as well as a few other sources including the Town of Elizabethtown. The adjacent platform tennis court charges a membership or per-use fee and thus is generally self-sufficient.
“Vermont Tennis’ professional assessment is that the court is at the end of its life. They advise against continued maintenance. Neighboring municipalities have installed new free pickleball courts funded with NYS grants for which we are not eligible. The courts have been identified in the strategic planning process as an item of lowest priority,” Burdo said.
At one time there had been a tennis court adjacent to the ESC lawn, which was beyond repair and thus was fully resurfaced and converted into a basketball court.
Interested parties should contact Charlene Kleiman at: cbraces@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.