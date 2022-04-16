ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown Social Center (ESC) is excited to announce that they have received funding for program capacity building from Adirondack Foundation’s Generous Acts Program.
This grant will allow the Social Center to rebuild its Teen Rec program back to pre-pandemic levels and add new programming in response to a recent community survey.
NEEDS AND INTERESTS
The organization hopes to develop quality programming that the community is seeking.
“This support will help us get the ball rolling again so we can meet the needs and interests of our community,” Arin Burdo, executive director, said.
“After two years of hard work reorganizing and strategic planning, we are ready to see the Center bursting with activity and social opportunities again.”
A recent community survey showed that residents are interested in opportunities to stay active and enjoy arts and recreation in a social setting.
“The people of the community have responded to our endeavor to continue the vision of Cora Putnam Hale,” Hildegard Moore, board president, said.
“With that in mind, I feel the future of ESC will continue to grow and expand. Many thanks to the generosity of the Adirondack Foundation and our truly committed and involved Trustees, Board of Directors and staff.”
SPRING CLEANING
The center has used pandemic downtime to do a top-to-bottom clean-up of the organization. The board of directors has engaged in strategic planning with support from the trustees and staff.
Staff have been busy doing a physical clean-up of all buildings and archiving of historic documents.
EXPANDING PROGRAMMING
Adirondack Foundation also supported the Social Center’s strategic planning process.
“The Adirondack Foundation is an amazing organization that understands and meets the needs of our local communities,” Ryan Hathaway, board vice president, said.
“I am thankful to be working with them to increase and expand our programming capabilities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.