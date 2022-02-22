Elizabethtown Social Center gifts online social platform to Essex Center

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown Social Center has served the needs of Elizabethown residents, especially programming for youths between 12 and 18 years of age, since 1939.
Founder Cora Putnam Hale said more than 80 years ago, the Center offers "greatest good for the greatest number of people."
The Elizabethtown Social Center embodies Hale's credo with a recent tech gift to the Essex Center.
In the fall of 2021, Elizabethtown Social Center Trustee Jim Kinley uncovered some monies stashed away in an account since 1987.
Kinley wanted to do something with the largesse, so he called Essex Center and spoke to Beth McLaughlin, the facility’s activity director, and asked her what item would benefit residents.
This was during the holiday season and Kinley's wife, Mary, was already in the process of donating flowers and plants to the residents of Essex Center, a most-loved and beautiful gesture in itself.
McLauglin was taken by Kinley’s generosity and inquired about It's Never Too Late (iN2L) computer system.
Founded in 1999, iN2L pioneered the use of content-driven engagement to create meaningful experiences for older adults by connecting them to the world around them, according to company's website.
Based in Denver, Colorado, the company is the leading provider of person-centered content to the senior living market and a critical part of the resident experience in more than 3,700 assisted and independent living communities, nursing homes, memory care settings, and adult day programs across the United States and Canada.
Kinley did his homework, looked into the system and then brought his findings to the board, who unanimously agreed to buy this technology at a cost of around $6,500.
The system arrived in February, and Essex Center agreed to keep maintenance and tech upgrades current.
The system upgrades itself every two weeks with more tools and applications to for use.
With iN2L technology, Essex Center can facilitate activities that are cognitively stimulating, physically engaging, entertaining, and so much more in the way of socializing through hundreds of applications.
This engagement technology offers thousands of computer-based experiences aimed at improving quality of life, reducing psychotropic drug use, providing stress relief.
And, it can be personalized for each resident wanting to make a Zoom call with family.
For all areas at Essex Center including rehabilitation, memory care, long-term care, the iN2L system can bring in church services to residents.
The system provides an intergenerational platform for Essex County youth and seniors to communicate and socialize together.
New staff training at the center can be conducted through the system over Zoom.
“This system can do everything imaginable except make coffee,” Kinley said.
“Perhaps that time isn’t too far away either, but we love and think about our seniors, as well as our youth, and this is all about them.”
McLaughlin and her team are training staff and residents on this new technology, and the feedback, unsurprisingly, has been nothing but positive and delightful.
"The Activity Department would like to thank our community for their support,” McLaughlin said.
"The generosity from Mr. Kinley and the board goes beyond the purchase of this incredible technology. The quality of life of our residents has just been heightened a thousand times over. This will enhance our programming to new levels, and we are truly appreciative. Thank you.”
Staff Writer Robin Caudell contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.