As in the past, Elizabethtown Day was filled with a multitude of activities with yard sales, a parade, activities on the golf course, the Hometown Tricycle Race, live music, and culminated with fireworks lighting up the sky.
featured
Elizabethtown Day draws out crowds
Online Poll
Michigans: With or without onions?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Police investigating homicide in Town of Plattsburgh
- Homicide victim identified
- 'Nobody wants to enforce the rules': CO on why he walked away
- State Police: Cause of homicide was stabbing
- Clinton County to sell nursing home
- Daughter to take over retiring mother's classroom
- AG releases footage of fatal Saranac Lake shooting
- NonnaLisa's offering homemade Italian food
- Saranac Lake police chief IDs man shot by officer
- City's search for police chief continues
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.