ELLIZABETHTOWN — The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital will host free monthly diabetes support group meetings, starting Tuesday at 4:30 pm.
The meetings are available at no cost to community members and can be accessed through a secure online platform, or in person at the hospital's main campus in Elizabethtown.
"As someone with diabetes, I know what a difference being proactive about your health can make," Denise McLaughlin, BSN, RN, DCES, support group facilitator and the new diabetes care and education specialist at Elizabethtown Community Hospital (ECH), said.
The meetings are geared for people at risk of developing or diagnosed with diabetes and will feature disease management tips and nutritious recipes.
"We know that diabetes education can provide a strong foundation and help patients achieve better outcomes," said Rob DeMuro, MD, and medical director for primary care at ECH, said.
"We also know that people with diabetes are more likely to successfully manage the disease when they have support."
According to the 2019 Essex County Community Health Assessment and Community Health Improvement/Service Plan, the prevalence of adults with diabetes in Essex County, 14%, is higher than diabetes prevalence nationwide.
ECH offers a range of diabetes resources for patients, including one-on-one nutrition and disease management counseling, a free produce voucher program, and a twelve-week prevention program.
Support group meetings, resuming this month after a 17-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are open to both patients and community members.
"It can feel overwhelming to have to balance your diet, medications, and movement all on your own," McLaughlin said.
"We are offering this support option to help make self-management more sustainable in the long run and, hopefully, a little more enjoyable, too."
For more information on the diabetes support group, please visit ECH.org or call (518) 873-9005.
