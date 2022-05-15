ALBANY — New York voters will have two opportunities to vote in primary elections this year, after a series of legal battles invalidated the state Senate and congressional district maps and declared a new primary date was necessary as a result.
The first primary elections will be held as scheduled on June 28, when voters in the Democratic and Republican parties can head to their local polls and vote for governor, state Assembly seats and local races. On Aug. 23, voters will head to the polls for state Senate and congressional primaries.
COMMISSIONER REACTS
Clinton County’s Republican Election Commissioner Jodi Currier said the Board of Elections office would have preferred the New York State Legislature use its authority to move the June primary date to condense the two elections.
“We as Commissioners feel this would have been an easier process,” Currier said.
But, still, Currier said her office has “a strong team of dedicated individuals, which will ensure that every election is free and fair for the people.”
Currier said the board is not expecting any major issues with the adjusted schedule and that voters and local communities would be kept informed of any changes or other developments.
“We will do our due diligence to ensure voter rights and accessibility,” she said.
As far as additional costs for managing two primaries this year, Currier said the board was getting the estimated costs ready to be provided to local supervisors.
CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATES
The North Country’s congressional candidates who have seen their primary dates move didn’t seem too bothered by the change.
It has already been decided that candidates who successfully petitioned to appear on the ballot under the old congressional maps will be automatically eligible to appear on the ballot in one of the new districts.
However, new candidates will be able to petition to appear on the ballot as well, with a lower number of signatures than typically required, both for the congressional and state Senate races.
In New York’s 21st Congressional District, Democrats Matt Castelli and Matthew F. Putorti are competing for their party’s nomination to run against Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik (R-Schuylerville.)
Castelli’s campaign spokesperson said, as he is the party-endorsed candidate, he remains the clear frontrunner and is focused on defeating Congresswoman Stefanik in the general election.
Putorti said in a statement that he is also focused on defeating Congresswoman Stefanik, but added that the two primaries now scheduled will pose problems.
“These changes will ultimately lead to confusion for voters,” he said. “We will continue working to keep them informed and up to date on the process.”
New York’s state Senate and congressional district maps are being redrawn by a court-appointed special master, and the results of those new maps should be announced before the end of May. Once announced, candidates will be able to declare their candidacies in the new districts and restart their campaigns before the Aug. 23 primary election.
— Watertown Daily Times reporter Andrew Gardner and Press-Republican Staff Writer Carly Newton contributed to this report.
