Below is a list of polling places for the Nov. 2 general election, listed by county and town. If there is more than one polling place in a town, each place is designated by voting district.
The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Note to those who applied for absentee ballots: Today is the last day to deliver your absentee ballot in-person to your county board of elections or any of the polling locations below, or to postmark an absentee ballot.
Mailed ballots must be received by your county BOE no later than Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Board of Election Sites
• Clinton County: 137 Margaret Street, Suite 104, Plattsburgh.
• Essex County: 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown.
• Franklin County: 355 West Main St., Suite 161, Malone.
CLINTON COUNTY
ALTONA
Altona Town Hall, 3124 Miner Farm Road, Altona.
AU SABLE
Keeseville Civic Center, 1790 Main St., Keeseville.
BEEKMANTOWN
Beekmantown Town Hall, 571 Spellman Road, West Chazy.
BLACK BROOK
District 1: Black Brook Town Hall, 18 N. Main St., AuSable Forks.
District 2: Black Brook Town Garage, 3385 Silver Lake Road, Saranac.
CHAMPLAIN
Districts 1 and 2: Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake St., Rouses Point.
District 3: Champlain Town Offices, 729 State Route 9, Champlain.
CHAZY
District 1: Chazy Town Hall, 9631 State Route 9, Chazy.
District 2: West Chazy Town Hall, 62 Cemetery St., West Chazy.
CLINTON
Clinton Town Hall, 23 Smith St., Churubusco.
DANNEMORA
Districts 1 and 3: QWL Activity Center, 1156 State Route 374, Dannemora.
District 2: Lyon Mountain Fire Station, 9 Fire House Road, Lyon Mountain.
ELLENBURG
Ellenburg Town Hall, 13 Brandy Brook Road, Ellenburg Center.
MOOERS
District 1: Mooers Government Center/Fire Station, 2508 Route 11, Mooers.
District 2: Cannon Corners Hall, 669 Cannon Corners Road, Churubusco.
PERU
St. Augustine’s Parish Center, 3030 Main St., Peru.
TOWN OF PLATTSBURGH
Districts 1, 2, 5 and 7: Plattsburgh Town Hall, 151 Banker Road, Plattsburgh.
District 3: South Plattsburgh Fire Station #1, 4105 State Route 22, Plattsburgh.
District 4: Cadyville Rec Center, 16 Cadyville Park Road, Cadyville.
District 6: Cumberland Head Fire Department, 38 Firehouse Lane, Plattsburgh.
SARANAC
District 1: Saranac Fire Station, 3277 State Route 3, Saranac.
District 2: Redford Fire Station, 101 Clinton St., Redford.
District 3: Dannemora Village Offices, 40 Emmons St., Dannemora.
SCHUYLER FALLS
St. Alexander’s Parish Center, 1 Church St., Morrisonville.
CITY OF PLATTSBURGH
Wards 1, 2 and 3: Plattsburgh State Field House, 167 Rugar St., Plattsburgh.
Ward 4: First Assembly of God Church, 164 Prospect Ave., Plattsburgh.
Wards 5 and 6: Clinton County Government Center First Floor Meeting Room, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh.
ESSEX COUNTY
CHESTERFIELD
Keeseville Knights of Columbus, 1435 U.S. Route 9, Keeseville.
CROWN POINT
Crown Point Fire Hall, 2764 Main St., Crown Point.
ELIZABETHTOWN
Elizabethtown Town Hall, 7563 Court St., Elizabethtown.
ESSEX
Essex Fire Hall, 2659 State Route 22 , Essex.
JAY
Jay Town Office, 11 School Lane, AuSable Forks.
KEENE
Keene Fire Hall, 15 Market St., Keene Valley.
LEWIS
Lewis Town Hall, 8574 U.S. Route 9, Lewis.
MINERVA
Minerva Senior Meal Site, 1652 State Route 28N, Minerva.
MORIAH
District 1 and 4: Port Henry Knights of Columbus, 4253 Main St., Port Henry.
District 2 and 3: Moriah Fire House, 630 Tarbell Hill Road, Moriah.
NEWCOMB
Newcomb Town Offices, 5639 State Route 28N, Newcomb.
NORTH ELBA
Districts 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6: Lake Placid Town Hall, 2693 Main St., Lake Placid.
Districts 2 and 7: Saranac Lake Town House, 193 River St., Saranac Lake.
NORTH HUDSON
North Hudson Town Office, 3024 U.S. Route 9, North Hudson.
SCHROON
Schroon Town Offices, 15 Leland Ave., Schroon.
ST. ARMAND
Bloomingdale Town Hall, 1702 State Route 3, Bloomingdale.
TICONDEROGA
Ticonderoga Firehouse, 60 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga.
WESTPORT
Westport Town Hall, 22 Champlain Ave., Westport.
WILLSBORO
Willsboro Visitors Center, 3743 Main St., Willsboro.
WILMINGTON
Wilmington Community Center, 7 Community Circle, Wilmington.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
BANGOR
Bangor Municipal Offices, 2438 State Route 11, North Bangor.
BELLMONT
District 1: Bellmont Town Justice Building, 9 Hill St. Brainardsville.
District 2: Bellmont Fire Station, 46 Ragged Lake Road, Owls Head.
BOMBAY
District 1: Bombay Municipal Building, 379 Lantry Road., Bombay.
District 2: Bombay Fire Station, 818 State Route 37, Hogansburg.
BRANDON
Brandon Town Hall, 564 County Route 12, North Bangor.
BRIGHTON
Brighton Town Hall, 12 County Route 31, Paul Smith's.
BURKE
Burke Town Courthouse, 5165 State Route 11, Burke.
CHATEAUGAY
Chateaugay Village Offices, 8 Iron Ave., Chateaugay.
CONSTABLE
Constable Town Office, 15964 State Route 30-N, Constable
DICKINSON
Dickinson Town Office, 339 Aiken Road., Dickinson Center.
DUANE
Duane Fire Station, 172 County Route 26, Malone.
FORT COVINGTON
Fort Covington Adult Center, 2526 Chateaugay St., Fort Covington.
FRANKLIN
Franklin Town Hall, 7 Cold Brook Road, Vermontville.
HARRIETSTOWN
Harrietstown Town Hall, 39 Main St., Saranac Lake.
MALONE
Districts 1, 4, 9 and 10: St. Andre's Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park, Malone.
Districts 2, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8: Franklin County Courthouse, 355 W. Main St., Malone.
MOIRA
Moira Town Offices/Highway Dept., 522 County Rt. 6, Moira.
SANTA CLARA
Santa Clara Town Hall, Saranac Inn, 5359 State Route 30, Saranac Lake.
TUPPER LAKE
Holy Ghost Parish Center, 40 Marion St., Tupper Lake.
WAVERLY
Waverly Town Hall, 7 River Road, St. Regis Falls.
WESTVILLE
Westville Town Hall, 936 County Route 19, Constable.
