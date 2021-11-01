Below is a list of polling places for the Nov. 2 general election, listed by county and town. If there is more than one polling place in a town, each place is designated by voting district.

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

See Page A7 for a complete list of local races.

Note to those who applied for absentee ballots: Today is the last day to deliver your absentee ballot in-person to your county board of elections or any of the polling locations below, or to postmark an absentee ballot.

Mailed ballots must be received by your county BOE no later than Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Board of Election Sites

• Clinton County: 137 Margaret Street, Suite 104, Plattsburgh.

• Essex County: 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown.

• Franklin County: 355 West Main St., Suite 161, Malone.

CLINTON COUNTY

ALTONA

Altona Town Hall, 3124 Miner Farm Road, Altona.

AU SABLE

Keeseville Civic Center, 1790 Main St., Keeseville.

BEEKMANTOWN

Beekmantown Town Hall, 571 Spellman Road, West Chazy.

BLACK BROOK

District 1: Black Brook Town Hall, 18 N. Main St., AuSable Forks.

District 2: Black Brook Town Garage, 3385 Silver Lake Road, Saranac.

CHAMPLAIN

Districts 1 and 2: Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake St., Rouses Point.

District 3: Champlain Town Offices, 729 State Route 9, Champlain.

CHAZY

District 1: Chazy Town Hall, 9631 State Route 9, Chazy.

District 2: West Chazy Town Hall, 62 Cemetery St., West Chazy.

CLINTON

Clinton Town Hall, 23 Smith St., Churubusco.

DANNEMORA

Districts 1 and 3: QWL Activity Center, 1156 State Route 374, Dannemora.

District 2: Lyon Mountain Fire Station, 9 Fire House Road, Lyon Mountain.

ELLENBURG

Ellenburg Town Hall, 13 Brandy Brook Road, Ellenburg Center.

MOOERS

District 1: Mooers Government Center/Fire Station, 2508 Route 11, Mooers.

District 2: Cannon Corners Hall, 669 Cannon Corners Road, Churubusco.

PERU

St. Augustine’s Parish Center, 3030 Main St., Peru.

TOWN OF PLATTSBURGH

Districts 1, 2, 5 and 7: Plattsburgh Town Hall, 151 Banker Road, Plattsburgh.

District 3: South Plattsburgh Fire Station #1, 4105 State Route 22, Plattsburgh.

District 4: Cadyville Rec Center, 16 Cadyville Park Road, Cadyville.

District 6: Cumberland Head Fire Department, 38 Firehouse Lane, Plattsburgh.

SARANAC

District 1: Saranac Fire Station, 3277 State Route 3, Saranac.

District 2: Redford Fire Station, 101 Clinton St., Redford.

District 3: Dannemora Village Offices, 40 Emmons St., Dannemora.

SCHUYLER FALLS

St. Alexander’s Parish Center, 1 Church St., Morrisonville.

CITY OF PLATTSBURGH

Wards 1, 2 and 3: Plattsburgh State Field House, 167 Rugar St., Plattsburgh.

Ward 4: First Assembly of God Church, 164 Prospect Ave., Plattsburgh.

Wards 5 and 6: Clinton County Government Center First Floor Meeting Room, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh.

ESSEX COUNTY

CHESTERFIELD

Keeseville Knights of Columbus, 1435 U.S. Route 9, Keeseville.

CROWN POINT

Crown Point Fire Hall, 2764 Main St., Crown Point.

ELIZABETHTOWN

Elizabethtown Town Hall, 7563 Court St., Elizabethtown.

ESSEX

Essex Fire Hall, 2659 State Route 22 , Essex.

JAY

Jay Town Office, 11 School Lane, AuSable Forks.

KEENE

Keene Fire Hall, 15 Market St., Keene Valley.

LEWIS

Lewis Town Hall, 8574 U.S. Route 9, Lewis.

MINERVA

Minerva Senior Meal Site, 1652 State Route 28N, Minerva.

MORIAH

District 1 and 4: Port Henry Knights of Columbus, 4253 Main St., Port Henry.

District 2 and 3: Moriah Fire House, 630 Tarbell Hill Road, Moriah.

NEWCOMB

Newcomb Town Offices, 5639 State Route 28N, Newcomb.

NORTH ELBA

Districts 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6: Lake Placid Town Hall, 2693 Main St., Lake Placid.

Districts 2 and 7: Saranac Lake Town House, 193 River St., Saranac Lake.

NORTH HUDSON

North Hudson Town Office, 3024 U.S. Route 9, North Hudson.

SCHROON

Schroon Town Offices, 15 Leland Ave., Schroon.

ST. ARMAND

Bloomingdale Town Hall, 1702 State Route 3, Bloomingdale.

TICONDEROGA

Ticonderoga Firehouse, 60 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga.

WESTPORT

Westport Town Hall, 22 Champlain Ave., Westport.

WILLSBORO

Willsboro Visitors Center, 3743 Main St., Willsboro.

WILMINGTON

Wilmington Community Center, 7 Community Circle, Wilmington.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

BANGOR

Bangor Municipal Offices, 2438 State Route 11, North Bangor.

BELLMONT

District 1: Bellmont Town Justice Building, 9 Hill St. Brainardsville.

District 2: Bellmont Fire Station, 46 Ragged Lake Road, Owls Head.

BOMBAY

District 1: Bombay Municipal Building, 379 Lantry Road., Bombay.

District 2: Bombay Fire Station, 818 State Route 37, Hogansburg.

BRANDON

Brandon Town Hall, 564 County Route 12, North Bangor.

BRIGHTON

Brighton Town Hall, 12 County Route 31, Paul Smith's.

BURKE

Burke Town Courthouse, 5165 State Route 11, Burke.

CHATEAUGAY

Chateaugay Village Offices, 8 Iron Ave., Chateaugay.

CONSTABLE

Constable Town Office, 15964 State Route 30-N, Constable

DICKINSON

Dickinson Town Office, 339 Aiken Road., Dickinson Center.

DUANE

Duane Fire Station, 172 County Route 26, Malone.

FORT COVINGTON

Fort Covington Adult Center, 2526 Chateaugay St., Fort Covington.

FRANKLIN

Franklin Town Hall, 7 Cold Brook Road, Vermontville.

HARRIETSTOWN

Harrietstown Town Hall, 39 Main St., Saranac Lake.

MALONE

Districts 1, 4, 9 and 10: St. Andre's Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park, Malone.

Districts 2, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8: Franklin County Courthouse, 355 W. Main St., Malone.

MOIRA

Moira Town Offices/Highway Dept., 522 County Rt. 6, Moira.

SANTA CLARA

Santa Clara Town Hall, Saranac Inn, 5359 State Route 30, Saranac Lake.

TUPPER LAKE

Holy Ghost Parish Center, 40 Marion St., Tupper Lake.

WAVERLY

Waverly Town Hall, 7 River Road, St. Regis Falls.

WESTVILLE

Westville Town Hall, 936 County Route 19, Constable.

