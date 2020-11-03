EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to the nature of this year’s election and the larger-than-normal amount of absentee ballot voting, official results will not be available for some time.
•Absentee ballots can be received by local boards of elections up until Nov. 10 as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3.
•The counting of absentee ballots begins Monday, Nov. 9.
•The vote totals reflected in reporting by the Press-Republican Tuesday night represents the latest figures available to us at press time, which include early voting and in-person totals on Election Day.
•We will continue to monitor the counting of ballots in each race for days and weeks to come if necessary and report the results in the most timely manner possible.
CLINTON COUNTY
CLINTON COUNTY LEGISLATOR, AREA 8 (1-year unexpired term)
William I. Fisher (Republican), 955
Wendell K. Hughes Jr. (Democrat), 1,249
CITY OF PLATTSBURGH MAYOR
Scott W. Beebie (Republican, Conservative, Independence), 2, 875
Christopher C. Rosenquest (Democrat, Working Families), 2, 585
CITY OF PLATTSBURGH WARD 2 COUNCILOR
Jacob W. Avery (Independence, Republican), 306
W. Michael Kelly (Democrat, Working Families), 271
CITY OF PLATTSBURGH WARD 4 COUNCILOR (2-year unexpired term)
Ethel M. Facteau (Republican), 506
Jennifer S. Tallon (Democrat), 651
CITY OF PLATTSBURGH WARD 5 COUNCILOR
Johnathan D. Gordon (Solidarity), 107
Patrick J. McFarlin (Democrat, Working Families), 647
TOWN OF ALTONA JUSTICE
No candidates on ballot, write-in
TOWN OF BEEKMANTOWN JUSTICE
D. Russell Lawliss (Republican), 1, 641
TOWN OF BLACK BROOK CLERK/TAX COLLECTOR (3-year unexpired term)
Melissa J. Walton (Democrat, Republican), 524
TOWN OF CHAZY JUSTICE (choose any two)
Christopher W. Latremore (Democrat, Working Families), 1, 225
Carolyn M. Meseck-Pratt (Democrat), 1, 002
TOWN OF SCHUYLER FALLS SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS (3-year unexpired term)
Michael S. Snider (Republican), 1,407
ESSEX COUNTY
COUNTY CORONER
No candidates on ballot, write-in
TOWN OF CHESTERFIELD JUSTICE
David A. Bashaw (Republican), 796
TOWN OF CHESTERFIELD COUNCIL (One seat, unexpired term)
Russell L. Blaise (Honesty), 329
John S. Casey (Republican), 593
TOWN OF ESSEX COUNCIL (One seat, unexpired term)
Erin Hall (For Us All), 131
TOWN OF KEENE JUSTICE
Barbara S. Dwyer (Dwyer), 250
Henrietta B. Jordan (Justice for All), 220
TOWN OF MORIAH COUNCIL (One seat, unexpired term)
Nate Gilbo (Peoples), 731
TOWN OF MORIAH JUSTICE
Richard J. Carpenter (Republican), 1,252
TOWN OF NEWCOMB JUSTICE
Donna L. Draper (Justice), 44
Robert E. Ward (Conservative), 157
TOWN OF ST. ARMAND JUSTICE
Francis W. Whitelaw (Democrat, Integrity), 499
TOWN OF WESTPORT CLERK/TAX COLLECTOR
Catherine Kate Simmer (Heart), 271
TOWN OF WILMINGTON JUSTICE
Hope Smith-Holzer (Holzer), 346
TOWN OF WILMINGTON ASSESSOR (Unexpired term)
Marcel Bruce (Patriot), 349
TOWN OF WILMINGTON SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS (Unexpired term)
Louis P. Adragna (Republican, Commitment), 435
FRANKLIN COUNTY
TOWN OF FORT COVINGTON JUSTICE
Tammy Francis (Democrat), 207
David W. Wilbanks (Patriot), 272
TOWN OF HARRIETSTOWN HIGHWAY SUPERINTENDENT (1-year unexpired term)
Dan Martin (Democrat), 187
TOWN OF MALONE COUNCIL (One seat, 1-year unexpired term)
Nathaniel “Nate” Hathaway (Democrat, Community), 1, 353
Brian Taylor (Republican), 1, 615
VILLAGE OF MALONE TRUSTEE (One seat, 2-year unexpired term)
Matthew C. Boyea (Republican), 796
Carly Walbridge (Democrat), 652
TOWN OF MOIRA JUSTICE
Mark McCormick (Integrity), 54
VILLAGE OF TUPPER LAKE TRUSTEES (Vote for up to two)
Clint Hollingsworth (Republican), 22
Jason McClain (Republican), 23
Eric Shaheen (Maple Leaf), 11
TOWN OF WESTVILLE JUSTICE
Edwin L. Andrew (Republican, Westville Party), 338
Scott Brady (Democrat, Westville Legacy), 228
