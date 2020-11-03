Decision 2020 Logo

EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to the nature of this year’s election and the larger-than-normal amount of absentee ballot voting, official results will not be available for some time.

•Absentee ballots can be received by local boards of elections up until Nov. 10 as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3.

•The counting of absentee ballots begins Monday, Nov. 9.

•The vote totals reflected in reporting by the Press-Republican Tuesday night represents the latest figures available to us at press time, which include early voting and in-person totals on Election Day.

•We will continue to monitor the counting of ballots in each race for days and weeks to come if necessary and report the results in the most timely manner possible.

CLINTON COUNTY

CLINTON COUNTY LEGISLATOR, AREA 8 (1-year unexpired term)

William I. Fisher (Republican), 955

Wendell K. Hughes Jr. (Democrat), 1,249

CITY OF PLATTSBURGH MAYOR

Scott W. Beebie (Republican, Conservative, Independence), 2, 875

Christopher C. Rosenquest (Democrat, Working Families), 2, 585

CITY OF PLATTSBURGH WARD 2 COUNCILOR

Jacob W. Avery (Independence, Republican), 306

W. Michael Kelly (Democrat, Working Families), 271

CITY OF PLATTSBURGH WARD 4 COUNCILOR (2-year unexpired term)

Ethel M. Facteau (Republican), 506

Jennifer S. Tallon (Democrat), 651

CITY OF PLATTSBURGH WARD 5 COUNCILOR

Johnathan D. Gordon (Solidarity), 107

Patrick J. McFarlin (Democrat, Working Families), 647

TOWN OF ALTONA JUSTICE

No candidates on ballot, write-in

TOWN OF BEEKMANTOWN JUSTICE

D. Russell Lawliss (Republican), 1, 641

TOWN OF BLACK BROOK CLERK/TAX COLLECTOR (3-year unexpired term)

Melissa J. Walton (Democrat, Republican), 524

TOWN OF CHAZY JUSTICE (choose any two)

Christopher W. Latremore (Democrat, Working Families), 1, 225

Carolyn M. Meseck-Pratt (Democrat), 1, 002

TOWN OF SCHUYLER FALLS SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS (3-year unexpired term)

Michael S. Snider (Republican), 1,407

ESSEX COUNTY

COUNTY CORONER

No candidates on ballot, write-in

TOWN OF CHESTERFIELD JUSTICE

David A. Bashaw (Republican), 796

TOWN OF CHESTERFIELD COUNCIL (One seat, unexpired term)

Russell L. Blaise (Honesty), 329

John S. Casey (Republican), 593

TOWN OF ESSEX COUNCIL (One seat, unexpired term)

Erin Hall (For Us All), 131

TOWN OF KEENE JUSTICE

Barbara S. Dwyer (Dwyer), 250

Henrietta B. Jordan (Justice for All), 220

TOWN OF MORIAH COUNCIL (One seat, unexpired term)

Nate Gilbo (Peoples), 731

TOWN OF MORIAH JUSTICE

Richard J. Carpenter (Republican), 1,252

TOWN OF NEWCOMB JUSTICE

Donna L. Draper (Justice), 44

Robert E. Ward (Conservative), 157

TOWN OF ST. ARMAND JUSTICE

Francis W. Whitelaw (Democrat, Integrity), 499

TOWN OF WESTPORT CLERK/TAX COLLECTOR

Catherine Kate Simmer (Heart), 271

TOWN OF WILMINGTON JUSTICE

Hope Smith-Holzer (Holzer), 346

TOWN OF WILMINGTON ASSESSOR (Unexpired term)

Marcel Bruce (Patriot), 349

TOWN OF WILMINGTON SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS (Unexpired term)

Louis P. Adragna (Republican, Commitment), 435

FRANKLIN COUNTY

TOWN OF FORT COVINGTON JUSTICE

Tammy Francis (Democrat), 207

David W. Wilbanks (Patriot), 272

TOWN OF HARRIETSTOWN HIGHWAY SUPERINTENDENT (1-year unexpired term)

Dan Martin (Democrat), 187

TOWN OF MALONE COUNCIL (One seat, 1-year unexpired term)

Nathaniel “Nate” Hathaway (Democrat, Community), 1, 353

Brian Taylor (Republican), 1, 615

VILLAGE OF MALONE TRUSTEE (One seat, 2-year unexpired term)

Matthew C. Boyea (Republican), 796

Carly Walbridge (Democrat), 652

TOWN OF MOIRA JUSTICE

Mark McCormick (Integrity), 54

VILLAGE OF TUPPER LAKE TRUSTEES (Vote for up to two)

Clint Hollingsworth (Republican), 22

Jason McClain (Republican), 23

Eric Shaheen (Maple Leaf), 11

TOWN OF WESTVILLE JUSTICE

Edwin L. Andrew (Republican, Westville Party), 338

Scott Brady (Democrat, Westville Legacy), 228

