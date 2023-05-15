PLATTSBURGH — Eight local women were honored at the 2023 Women of Distinction Award Ceremony last Thursday.
Each honoree was presented with a framed New York State Assembly Proclamation from Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) outlining their work and applauding their contributions as citizens.
“It was a wonderful evening celebrating the amazing women who do so much for our community,” Jones said.
This year’s award winners are:
Sarah Maroun, who has served as interim vice president for academic affairs at North Country Community College since 2019, received the Education Award for her role there, which includes facilitating new program development, coordinating academic assessment efforts, leading accreditation efforts and collaborating with community organizations to seek new initiatives and grant opportunities. Maroun was also a member of the humanities department and previously served as associate dean before her current role.
“As I was reflecting over the last few years, I was thinking of how incredibly fortunate I am and blessed I’ve been,” Maroun told the audience.
“I’ve had an incredibly loving and wonderful family, many of whom are here, who placed an incredibly high value on education, and that really led me through a rather circuitous path, but brought me eventually to North Country Community College, where I’ve been really honored to spend the last 20 years of my career teaching and working with an incredible group — a second family at the college — which has had a number of mentors and friends, really, from day one.”
Gail Roberts, who has spent 28 years as a medical professional serving in numerous mental roles at Clinton Correctional Facility, received the Community and Civic Affairs Award. Roberts lost her son Nicholas in a snowmobiling accident in 2013, and eventually developed the “St. Nicholas Christmas Truck” to spread joy during the holidays in his honor.
“My passion and my goal is mental health and our community is really, really struggling right now. Starting from our children with the COVID epidemic to even our elderly,” Roberts said.
“So the reason we do the St. Nicholas Christmas truck is to break some of that sadness at Christmas. We travel to the nursing homes and that’s one of the things that really, really touches my heart. They don’t see Christmas lights, they don’t really leave the facility. So to be able to bring that to them, it’s huge.”
Sarah Howell, a nurse practitioner at Plattsburgh Medical Care, as well as director of medical services for the Chazy Central Rural School District, received the Health Care Award. Howell makes regular home visits to care for the sick and elderly, while also providing telehealth appointments. Howell is also credited with starting the Northern Frontier Little League.
“So I’m very honored to accept this recognition tonight, not only for myself, but for my team or should I say my work family at Plattsburgh Medical Care who really do all the hard work,” Howell said.
“Congratulations to all the ladies that join me tonight. Let’s applaud the accomplishments and use this as motivation to set new goals. Don’t forget to dress for success, be your very best self and be confident but at times take some risks. Be authentic and change your side of the equation. You are all worth it. May great adventures lie ahead.”
Linda Young, founder and director of the Ecumenical Charity in Program in Lake Placid, which was established in 1985, received the Volunteerism Award. Young has helped hundreds of families over the years by providing them with food, shelter, clothing, household furniture and support.
“We have such wonderful, loving, giving volunteers,” Young said.
“I think we have a great impact in our community and we’re very fortunate to have those that are in need step up to the table and trust us and know that they are loved and that we will serve them.”
Elizabeth Pearl, a physical therapist with 24 years of experience and has operated Pearl Physical Therapy in Plattsburgh for the last 14 years, received the Businesswoman Award. Pearl expanded her business in 2013 to become a member of Adirondack Integrative Wellness and plans to add a second expansion by the summer of this year.
“It’s such an honor to have found something so meaningful to care for others. In my journey to where I am today, it was not easy. It wasn’t always smooth, but it’s always been fun,” Pearl said.
“To be able to be in a position to do what I do, to love and care for others, and to teach people how to find their joy in healthy living is such an honor.”
Jacqueline Madison, a Vietnam War veteran, as well as a local librarian, educator, writer and community leader and mother, received the Military Service Award. Madison is president of the North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association and the Women’s Rights Alliance of New York state. Madison is also a member of the Rotary International and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Annual Community Commemoration Committee.
“When I signed up to go into the military, my family was not associated with it, and I had no idea what I had really signed myself up for. However, I did like to travel but you have to have money for that and I didn’t have any,” Madison said.
“I’ve had a lot of inspiration. Between my group of recruiters, my drill sergeant … they implored to me the importance of doing the best job that you can do. and I took that inspiration, and I carried it through for the rest of my career, even when I got out of the military. So this award really isn’t a thank you to me, it’s a thank you to all of those that were behind me.”
Jessica Kline, a longtime volunteer and supporter of local organizations across the North Country region, received the North Country Neighbor Award. Kline has volunteered for organizations like Habitat for Humanity, Adirondack Builders Association, Business Advisory Council for National Work Readiness Credential, Sunrise Rotary of Plattsburgh and Rural Preservation Company of Clinton County.
“Volunteering is in my blood,” Kline said.
“My parents and my family raised me to do this and I just want to thank my co-workers, my work family, my friends and my family for all their support for all the crazy things that I do.”
Judith Lefebvre, an active volunteer in the Clinton County community for several decades and coordinator of the Old Post Cemetery in Plattsburgh, received the Hometown Heroes Award. As coordinator of the Old Post Cemetery, she organizes ceremonies and community events to honor North Country veterans and educate the public. She has also raised several thousands of dollars for Wreaths Across America, which allows people to lay wreaths at the graves of veterans in the winter. Lefebvre has also served on the Beekmantown’s Planning and Assessment Review Board for over 20 years, was treasurer of the Peru Girl Scout community service unit for 10 years and is still an active member of the Beekmantown Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. For over 30 years Judy has been an active member of the Peru Memorial VFW Post 309 Auxiliary, as well as its president for the past 12 years.
“I am incredibly humbled to be on this stage with this group of women who have obviously very prominent professions and have done incredible things,” Lefebvre said.
“It is astonishing to me that the things I do, that anyone would think I’m worthy of this award.”
