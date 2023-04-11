It’s a sign of spring as much as the robins and sunshine as dozens of eggs are spread around yards around the North Country over Easter weekend for Easter egg hunts big and small. Children of all ages scramble to track down the colorful containers and the candy they hold.
Meanwhile, the Easter Bunny is known to stop by to greet the kids, take photos and spread holiday cheer.
Among the Easter Egg hunts held this past weekend were hunts at Westport’s Ballard Park, the Westport Golf course, the Essex Community Church and the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.
