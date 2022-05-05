MALONE – As school election day approaches, schools in Franklin County have managed to offer budgets under the state tax cap.
Election day for all schools is Tuesday, May 17.
Franklin County
Saranac Lake
Total budget: $34.6 million, increase of $900,000, +2.67%.
Tax levy: $23.26 million, increase of 2.44%.
Tax rate: Pending.
Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
Propositions: Buy three school buses; levy $356,092 for Saranac Lake Free Library.
School board candidates (three three-year terms): Zachary Randolph (incumbent), Mark Farmer (incumbent), Tori Thurston and Paul Herrmann.
Vote: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., in High School auditorium, enter via Door #5.
Malone
Total budget: $60.88 million, increase of $4.7 million, +8.4%.
Tax levy: $13.7 million, 0% increase.
Tax rate: Not figured.
Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
Program/staff changes: Seventeen new teaching positions.
Proposition(s): Buy school buses for up to $607,000; increase Capital Reserve Fund limit from $3 million to $6 million.
School board candidates (two three-year terms): Kevin White, Wayne Rogers (incumbent), and Wayne Walbridge (incumbent).
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., Franklin Academy High School lobby.
Tupper Lake
Total budget: $22.6 million, increase of 10.42%
Tax levy: $9.55 million, increase of $275,229, +3.058%
Tax rate: Not figured.
Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
Proposition(s): Buy two buses.
School board candidates (one three-year term): David Dewyea (incumbent)
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., Tupper Lake Middle-High School library.
St. Regis Falls
Total budget: $10.18 million, increase of $473,184, +4.87%.
Tax levy: $3 million, increase of 72,481, +2.49%.
Tax rate: Not figured.
Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
Program/staff changes:
Proposition: Buy 66-passenger bus for $98,927.
School board candidates (two five-year terms, one three-year term): Matthew Leroux, Stephanie Marsh, Jami Mulverhill, and Gabriel Susice.
Vote: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., school library.
Brushton-Moira
Total budget: $21.1 million, increase of $838,968, +4.13%.
Tax levy: $3.3 million, increase of $111,099, +3.4%.
Tax rate: Not figured, but estimated $0.54 increase.
Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
Program/staff changes: Create capital reserve funds for future expenses; electric costs doubled since last year.
Propositions: Construct energy efficiency improvements and reconstruct various school district buildings and facilities at a maximum cost of $2.25 million; establish Capital Reserve Account not to exceed $500,000; establish Bus Transportation Reserve Fund not to exceed $2 million; buy two 72-passenger school buses and one minibus, at a cost not to exceed $274,000.
School board candidates (two three-year terms): George Martin (incumbent), Dawna Langdon (incumbent).
Vote: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., school auditorium.
Chateaugay
Total budget: $14.22 million, increase of $504,315, +3.67%.
Tax levy: $3.1 million, increase of $98,537, +3.28%.
Tax rate: Not figured until July.
Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
Program/staff changes: Hire new business manager; take back the BOCES special education program; add two special education classrooms.
Propositions: Lease one school bus, not to exceed $30,000; energy performance upgrades, no tax levy impact due to state aid and energy savings, positive vote allows district to receive additional 10% ($95,000) in state aid.
School board candidates (three three-year terms): Courtney Leonard (incumbent), Jennifer Stansberry (incumbent), and write-ins for third seat.
Vote: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., school gymnasium.
Salmon River
Total budget: $33.6 million, decrease of $713,927, -2.1%.
Tax levy: $1.9 million, increase of 0%.
Tax rate: $8.51, increase of 0%.
Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
Program/staff changes: Allows maintaining smaller class sizes, academic intervention services, and Advanced Placement classes.
Proposition: Purchase four 66-passenger buses, not to exceed $500,000.
School board candidates (two five-year terms): Term A: Gary Collette (incumbent); Term B: Jason Brockway (incumbent), and Michelle Smoke.
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., school board room, Entrance Door #4.
