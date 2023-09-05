There’s been a lot of talk lately about the new variant of COVID-19 that has emerged as we head into fall.
The BA.2.86 variant has been detected overseas and in at least four states in the U.S., according to the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The new variant is currently being studied to help understand how the immune system may interact with this virus.
If it is anything like the previous variants of COVID-19 that we have seen the past four years, it could cause some concerns.
We’ve already seen an increase in COVID cases nationally and locally in the past few months before BA.2.86 was detected. The CDC says those spikes are most likely caused by what is known as XBB lineage viruses.
While there have been cases reported recently in Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties, hospitalization rates, thankfully, remain at a low level, according to CDC data.
But these cases have been enough to remind us that this pandemic is not quite over.
Each variant that we have seen has some differences than the original coronavirus that caused the pandemic in late 2019 and early 2020.
What’s new about the BA.2.86 variant, the CDC said, is that it has multiple genetic differences compared to previous versions of the virus and it has been detected in several locations within a short amount of time.
So far, the CDC says existing tests used to detect and medications used to treat COVID-19 continue to be effective with this variant.
Tests will continue and hopefully scientists will be able to figure out exactly what we are dealing with.
In the meantime, health experts suggest we all take precautions against COVID-19 as we have done so the past four years.
Stay home if you are sick and get tested. If positive, seek treatment, especially if you are at high risk.
Wear a high quality mask that fits over your nose and mouth, particularly in crowded, indoor areas.
Get vaccinated. Updated vaccinations should be available by mid-September.
Improve ventilation, and continue to wash hands.
Since the pandemic began, there has been much speculation about what health measures work and what don’t. The recommendation to wear a mask has caused much controversy as many point out studies that show the effectiveness of mask wearing is inclusive.
That may be so, but if the virus is transmitted like we believe it is, by aerosol droplets coming from our noses and mouths, then wearing a mask makes perfect sense.
It would seem that a minor inconvenience of having a small piece of fabric cover part of your face would be a small price to pay for health and safety.
As we delve into fall and soon winter with colder temperatures and more need to gather inside, we face the prospect of increasing the chances of transmission of the virus.
With school now in session, it would be extra prudent to take measures to prevent COVID-19 from coming back full throttle.
Of all the aspects of society that were harmed by COVID — the economy, entertainment, athletics, government, social discourse etc., education may have been harmed the most.
Students and staff are still struggling to rebound from the effects and schools cannot afford another step back.
With all this in mind, we urge everyone to take precautions, use common sense and stay safe as we head into the fall and winter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.