PLATTSBURGH — The number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the North Country, and one more death was reported Tuesday.
The Essex County Health Department was notified Monday that a resident of the county hospitalized with COVID-19 had passed away.
The deceased individual was an older adult who was not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a news release said.
“As we’ve seen cases rise, we’ve also seen the inevitable increase in hospitalizations and sadly, deaths,” Linda Beers, Director of Public Health for Essex County, said.
“While not perfect, the vaccines available right now provide excellent protection against severe disease. We urge vaccination for everyone who is eligible; the vaccines are safe and effective.”
This latest death brings the COVID-19 death total to 31 in Essex County, following two deaths that were reported last week.
There are now 59 total active cases in the county, with 39 new cases since last week.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, go to: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/Health/ or check with your local pharmacy or healthcare provider.
CLINTON, FRANKLIN
In Clinton County, there were 61 additional lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive cases reported since last week, bringing the total number of active cases up to 105.
The Clinton County Health Department is strongly recommending that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, return to mask wearing in indoor public places and crowded outdoor settings, a news release said.
The Health Department is also recommending residents avoid large gatherings.
"If residents have attended a large gathering they should monitor for symptoms and mask up for 14 days after the event to protect those around them," a statement said.
"If they hear of any positive (or rumored positive) cases that attended the same event they should seek testing, regardless of symptoms or vaccination status."
There have been 34 COVID-19-related deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
In Franklin County, there were 20 new cases from Monday to Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases up to 178.
There have been 18 COVID deaths in Franklin County since the pandemic began.
For all three counties, there have been a total of 83 deaths from COVID-19.
