ELIZABETHTOWN — Though nowhere near winter numbers, this week’s uptick in COVID-19 cases in Essex County serves as a reminder that the disease is still in the community, the local health department says.
On Thursday, the Essex County Health Department reported that nine new cases had been discovered since its Monday update, making for a total of 11 active cases under isolation.
“The majority of the recent cases have a common connection — either via family, workplace or social environments,” ECHD Director of Health Planning and Promotion Jessica Darney Buehler said in a statement.
“We’re monitoring this cluster and working to prevent further spread.”
FINDING POCKETS
ECHD Director of Public Health Linda Beers said the spike seems to mirror a trend across the country of increasing case numbers following a steep decline earlier this summer.
“COVID-19 is finding those pockets where vaccination rates are low, and with the likelihood that more transmissible variants are now circulating, there is concern that we could see a resurgence in areas where herd immunity has not been achieved,” she added.
ECHD Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh said in a statement that everyone at the agency understands people’s desire to get back to normal after the past 16 months.
“We know everyone wants to put this pandemic behind them, ourselves included,” she continued.
“The fact is, the vaccines have had remarkable success at tamping down COVID positivity rates and at preventing people from getting severely sick, even if a breakthrough infection does occur.”
LOTS OF OPTIONS
Whitmarsh advised those unwilling or unable to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines by continuing to wear masks in indoor public settings or among crowds where others’ vaccination status is unknown.
Beers urged those on the fence about getting vaccinated to talk with their health care providers or other trusted sources about the risks and benefits.
“When you’re ready, there are lots of options for getting vaccinated close to home.”
Those include local health department clinics, pharmacies and providers. The Press-Republican publishes a running list of vaccine clinics and locations on A8 of each edition Monday through Saturday.
OTHER COUNTIES
The Clinton County Health Department reported no additional lab-confirmed COVID cases since its Monday update.
As of Thursday, one person was in isolation and three were in quarantine.
Franklin County Public Health reported one new positive case for an active total of two.
Eleven residents were in isolation or quarantine.
University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital had no positive cases in-house Thursday, Communications Specialist Brian Happel said.
