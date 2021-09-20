ELIZABETHTOWN -- The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital will host free health screenings this month for hunters at its Elizabethtown and Ticonderoga campuses. Appointments are available between 3 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21 in Elizabethtown and Thursday, September 23 in Ticonderoga.
"We provide a range of screening services that help hunters ensure they are ready for the season," Elizabethtown Community Hospital Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Julie Tromblee said.
"And help them reduce the risk of injury and heart attack."
During the screening, hospital staff will check blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol and oxygen levels; and vision, height and weight.
EKG readings will be available to assess heart health, and results will be mailed to participants within two weeks.
Physical therapists will also be available to guide hunters on proper lifting techniques.
Educational material on local health care services and hunter safety will also be available.
For more information or to make an appointment at either campus, please call (518) 873-3125.
