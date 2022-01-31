ELIZABETHTOWN — The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital will offer a volunteer training Feb. 1 for its Community Friendship Volunteer Program.
Registration for the virtual session is open and new volunteers are welcome.
The program, launched last fall in partnership with Mercy Care for the Adirondacks, pairs seniors in need with trained volunteers who can provide support with day-to-day activities like gardening, shopping, and errands.
A NEED FOR FRIENDSHIP
There is no age or income requirement for seniors who participate, and the services are provided free of charge.
“We are thrilled to offer this program and encourage new volunteers to participate,” said Julie Tromblee, vice president and chief nursing officer at Elizabethtown Community Hospital.
“Too many of the older adults in our community experience isolation and loneliness, especially when we see high community transmission rates of COVID-19. Even though free transportation for medical appointments and grocery shopping is provided by partner organizations, there can still be a need for help around the house and friendship. That’s where the Community Friendship Volunteer Program comes in, and where we can have a big impact.”
NEED GROWING
According to Mercy Care for the Adirondacks Executive Director Donna Beal, the need for this kind of help is growing. More than 100 Mercy Care volunteers serve seniors in Tupper Lake, Saranac Lake, Lake Placid, and the surrounding areas.
“In recent weeks, we have seen a sharp increase in referrals to our program for elders in need,” Beal said.
“The cold winter months and ongoing pandemic have clearly amplified the isolation older adults experience.”
The Community Friendship Volunteer Program offers non-clinical help for seniors in their own home, and is a complement to Elizabethtown Community Hospital’s Age-Friendly Health Systems (AFHS). AFHS is a nationwide movement to personalize clinical care to meet the unique needs of seniors and achieve better outcomes.
The Feb. 1 virtual training prepares volunteers to provide support and companionship to older adults in the community.
Volunteer sign-up and training registration are available by calling (518) 585-3761 or emailing jgibbs@ech.org.
More information on the Community Friendship Volunteer Program is available at ech.org.
