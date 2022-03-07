ELIZABETHTOWN — The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital announces Naomi Tuthill, LPN, as its first recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
Tuthill was nominated by two patients for her skill and kindness.
“It’s an honor to partner with the DAISY Foundation to celebrate the difference that nurses make in the lives of the patients and families they care for every day,” Julie Tromblee, ECH vice president and chief nursing officer, said.
“Naomi always puts patients first and is truly deserving of this recognition. We’re lucky to have her on our team and proud to present her ECH’s first DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.”
Tuthill works with patients at the hospital’s Crown Point Health Center taking vitals, administering vaccines, and working alongside providers to care for patients’ needs. Her nominations included recognition of her positive attitude and attention to patients’ concerns.
‘A SMILE ON HER FACE’
One patient wrote, “she is always pleasant and has a smile on her face for patients. I’ve never had to remind her of my conditions. Over my years I have seen many nurses. Many were good, but none better than Naomi.”
“Everyone who works at Elizabethtown Community Hospital has gone over and above, especially during the past two years,” said Tromblee, who presented Tuthill the award, a DAISY pin, and a hand-carved The Healer’s Touch sculpture during a surprise ceremony.
Tromblee acknowledged the added challenges brought on by the pandemic and thanked Tuthill for her commitment and perseverance.
“I love what I do and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” Tuthill, a Ticonderoga resident that has worked six years at ECH, said.
“I have the privilege of caring for my neighbors and the opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives.”
ECH launched the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses in the spring of 2021 as a way to recognize and reward licensed nurses for making a meaningful difference in the lives of their patients.
Nomination forms and boxes are located at each of the hospital’s main entrances and online at ech.org. Patients, families, and colleagues can nominate a nurse. A committee reviews nominations and awards the honor to a deserving nurse.
IN HONOR OF
J. PATRICK BARNES
The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care provided to patients and families every day. The DAISY Foundation is a national not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family.
Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System).
The care he and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. More information is available at DAISYfoundation.org.
