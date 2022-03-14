ELIZABETHTOWN — The University of Vermont Health Network-Elizabethtown Community Hospital has appointed Jun Chon, M.D., as chief medical officer.
In his new role, Chon will lead clinical operations and support medical staff across the organization’s two hospital campuses and six community-based health centers.
In addition to his administrative role, he will see patients at the Crown Point Health Center.
20 YEAR CAREER
“Dr. Chon is a skilled internal medicine physician with years of experience working in the hospital and in primary care centers,” Bob Ortmyer, president of Elizabethtown Community Hospital, said.
“He will be a wonderful resource for both his patients and medical professionals at ECH. Dr. Chon will focus on strengthening our connection to all the UVM Health Network has to offer while continuing to provide outstanding, patient-centered care close to home.”
Chon joins Elizabethtown Community Hospital after more than 20 years with WellSpan Heath caring for patients in hospital and primary care settings.
Most recently, he served as vice president of medical affairs at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital in Ephrata, Pennsylvania.
TO KNOW THE COMMUNITY
Since 2010, Chon has also provided leadership to health services teams at long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania.
“I’m excited to be part of the talented and passionate Elizabethtown Community Hospital team, and to get to know the communities we serve” he said.
“I truly enjoy practicing medicine in the health center setting, and look forward to helping my patients stay healthy.”
Chon attended Tulane University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude, with a bachelor of science in chemical engineering.
He earned his medical degree at the Medical College of Pennsylvania, and completed his residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
He is board certified in internal medicine.
Elizabethtown Community Hospital offers inpatient and emergency room care, along with outpatient services such as laboratory, radiology, imaging, and physical therapy at its hospital campuses in Elizabethtown and Ticonderoga.
Preventive primary care services are available across the region at six community-based health centers.
