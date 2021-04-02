Easter Sunday 2021 is a go

OGDENSBURG – Easter services, with certain restrictions, will be celebrated throughout the Diocese of Ogdensburg.
The Most Rev. Terry R. LaValley, Bishop of Ogdensburg, extends an “Invitation to Easter 2021” on the Diocese's website: www.rcdony.org
LaValley urges Catholics to come to the Eucharist and to check their parishes' Mass schedules.
The Diocese hasn't adjusted its COVID protocols for a while now.
“They are still following the six-foot social distancing and staying masked throughout Mass,” Deacon James Crowley, chancellor of the Diocese of Ogdensburg, said.
“There is sanitizer for people to use, and they are sanitizing after every use of the building. We're giving communion only by the Host, the body, and in the hand, and not in the cup. So, we're continuing that. A tradition on Holy Thursday evening is to do the washing of the feet where the priest or bishop, depending where you are, reenact the washing of the Apostle's feet. We are telling parishes not to do that. That's a big no-no.”
LESS THAN HALF
Churches are limited to 50 percent capacity.
“But when you bring in the six-foot distancing between families or what not, you come out with much less than 50 percent usually,” Crowley said.
“Like last Sunday was Palm Sunday, a lot of parishes will process the people with the palms. That was discouraged.”
At the Easter Vigil on Saturday night, the practice is to build an Easter Fire from which the light of the Pascal Candle is lit.
“The idea is that the light of Christ has returned to the world with Christ's resurrection on Easter,” he said.
“So there's a great fire, a bonfire type thing, and the parish has a Pascal candle that is used for the entire year. It's about 4 feet tall or bigger even. That candle is blessed and then lit from the great fire. That is why Easter Vigil Mass is always after dark.”
The Pascal Candle is main candle at the front of Catholic churches.
Parishes are adjusting how they conduct Easter Vigil Mass.
“It's going to be a little bit more difficult to do that,” Crowley said.
“Some parishes I know are inviting people outside to the fire because distancing would be an issue. Others are keeping people outside so that they can stay distanced and things like that to make sure that everybody's safe.”
CLINTON DEANERY
In the Clinton Deanery, all the churches are running with Easter Sunday Masses.
“Our principal Mass is, of course, Easter Vigil, on Saturday night,” Msgr. Dennis J. Duprey, pastor of St. Augustine's Church in Peru, said.
“We won't have the candlelight Mass we usually have. None of the churches will. There will be all of the rituals, but it will be COVID adjusted. Those are all being done.”
Last year this time, the Catholic churches in the Diocese of Ogdensburg took reservations for Mass.
“We decided not to do that here in the Clinton Deanery," he said.
"Some places are adding a Mass on Sunday morning, like we are adding a Mass in Peru.”
At St. Augustine's Church, Mass will be held at 9 a.m. and at 10:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday.
“But, they vary in every place,” Duprey said.
“They have to check with their local parishes for Mass times, that's for sure. On Friday we're closed. The offices are always closed on Good Friday.”
