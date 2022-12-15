PLATTSBURGH — A small earthquake apparently struck the region shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday.
"I definitely felt it," Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
According to Volcanodiscovery.com, a web site that tracks earthquake activity, there was an unconfirmed earthquake or seismic activity about 29 miles northwest of Plattsburgh and towards Cornwall, Ontario, Canada at 2:12 p.m.
More than 111 people had reported they experienced something within 90 minutes of the event.
The magnitude of the earthquake was listed as possibly 3.8, but not confirmed.
Most people reported feeling mild shaking or vibrating, accompanied by loud bangs and rumblings.
Cashman said there had been no reports of any damage.
"But we will keep our eyes and ears open if we hear anything," he said.
A small earthquake listed at possibly 3.8 magnitude on the volcanodiscovery.com site occurred at 8:39 p.m. on Wednesday near St. Jean-sur-Richelieu in Quebec as well.
That event was reported by 8 people and also described it as weak shaking.
