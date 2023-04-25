WHALLONSBURG — It was fitting that the dedication for the Whallonsburg Grange solar project be dedicated on April 22, to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day.
According to Grange Manager Mary-Nell Bockman, “This is a pretty important development. There are no other historic performing arts centers that have moved to solar power. It’s a great example of preservation and innovation.”
MANY PIECES
Essex Town Supervisor Ken Hughes acted as emcee. Hughes analogized the project as a “jigsaw puzzle. It took many pieces to put this together.”
Essex Initiatives President Ellen Cormier shared what Essex has been doing to participate in Earth Day, “to make this a better place to live”
AARCH Executive Director Erin Tobin addressed the importance of historic preservation and renewal energy system integration.
“This is a perfect integration as it doesn’t change the character of the building.” Hughes added, “We take historic preservation very seriously.”
‘YOU NEED COLLABORATION’
ROOST Chief Operating Officer Mary Jane Lawrence discussed how CTEF monies are supporting efforts county-wide to enhance tourism and promote economic development.
ANCA Energy Circuit Rider Nancy Bernstein spoke on how projects like these support municipalities.
“To achieve results such as this at the Grange you need collaboration,” Bernstein said. “I applaud the Town of Essex which was able to layer various funds for the project.”
APEX Solar owner Stan Dobert told of the challenges in erecting the solar panels on the roof in spite of February’s adverse meteorological conditions.
“This is a model for the North Country,” he said.
ENVIRONMENTAL PATHWAY
State Assemblyman Matt Simpson commended the project for incorporating, “sustainability, ecology and an environmental pathway to lessen our reliance on fossil fuels.”
Whallonsburg Grange Hall Manager Mary-Nell Bockman, and Grange board members Audie Sparre, and Howard Husslein, gave input on how this is a positive impact for the Grange and the community.
The event concluded with a ribbon cutting with representatives of government, local agencies and Grange members participating.
An ironic Earth Day interlude occurred during the ceremony when a gust of wind sent the napkins from the table with the donuts and lemonade flying across Route 22 thus creating an impromptu roadside clean-up.
PROJECT FUNDING
The Grange relies largely on volunteers to keep the Grange going by staffing shows, cooking for events, and carrying out special projects, maintaining the building, and organizing the programs.
The 16.91kW solar array is situated on the south side standing seam roof aspect of the grange building was installed at a cost of $43,966. The funding sources include a NYSERTA grant ($5,918), and ROOST Community Enhancement Funds.
The Town of Essex may be eligible for up to 30 percent of direct payment funds from the Inflation Reduction Act which could reduce costs by $11,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.