ELIZABETHTOWN — So far, early voting for the state primary election has been light in Clinton and Essex counties, but voters still have time before it ends.
The Primary Election is from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, and early voting ends Sunday.
ESSEX COUNTY
At the Essex County Board of Elections, Republican Election Commissioner Jack Moulton said their early voting turnout for the primary is lighter than last year.
“So far in Essex County we have had 48 voters take advantage of voting early,” he said by email Thursday.
“During the last primary election, in June 2022, we had a total of 162 early voters, so we’re seeing only about one third of the historic turnout numbers. There are still three more days of early voting though and we do tend to see an increase in the last few days.”
The last three days are:
- Friday, June 23. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, June 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The county’s designated Early Voting site is the Lake Placid Beach House, 31 Parkside Drive, Lake Placid. The building is accessible to all voters.
In many of the county’s 18 towns the only race on the primary ballot is the Essex County clerk contest.
Deputy County Clerk Chelsea Merrihew, who is serving as interim county clerk after longtime county Clerk Joseph Provoncha resigned last year due to health issues, is running on the Republican Party line for county clerk against Stephanie DeZalia, the town supervisor of North Hudson.
In Elizabethtown, a Republican primary has longtime Town Supervisor Noel Merrihew III against Cathleen Reusser-Bradley, a member of the Town Council. The other Republican primary in Elizabethtown is for Department of Public Works superintendent, with Jack D. Pulsifer running against Michael Drew.
In North Hudson, the Republican primary is for town supervisor, with Cassandra D’Agostino facing Chris Clark. Current Supervisor Stephanie DeZalia is instead running for county clerk.
North Hudson also has Republican primaries for Town Council, with Kevin R. Duntley, John C. King and Brian J. Caza running for two open seats, and town highway superintendent has a race between Franklin Shaw and Eric J. Caza.
In Westport, there’s a Democratic primary for one unexpired term on the Town Council, between Brian LaRose and Jen Williams.
CLINTON COUNTY
Early voting turnout in Clinton County was even lower.
As of mid-afternoon on Thursday, in the Democratic Party primary for the City of Plattsburgh Ward 2 Council seat, only 22 people had cast ballots since early voting began last Saturday.
The Ward 2 primary is the only primary in Clinton County this year.
The race features Jacob Avery against Damion Gilbert.
Incumbent Democrat Michael Kelly is not running due to term limits.
“Twenty voters since Saturday, three today,” David Souliere, Clinton County Board of Elections Republican Commissioner, said Thursday afternoon before the polls closed for the day.
The early voting began last Saturday and will run nine days until Sunday, June 25. Polls are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room of the Clinton County Government Center.
According to Mary Dyer, the Clinton County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner, voting periods are not always predictable.
“The turnout is almost non-existent,” she said.
“You can’t really guess or predict how these will go. It was crazy during the midterm last year, we never thought we’d be that busy.”
There are 567 eligible registered Democrat voters in Ward 2.
Dyer said while the cause of the low turnout is unknown, it could be because of the ballot being limited to a smaller area.
“It’s such a small area there might not be as much participation, say, compared to a whole town or county,” she said.
The early voting results will be tabulated and entered with the result from the polls on actual Primary Day, Tuesday, June 27.
There are no primary races in Franklin County this year.
