Early voting sees low turnout in Clinton County

PLATTSBURGH — Five days into early voting for the New York state primary and voter turnout has disappointed local election officials so far.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 179 votes had been cast, with four affidavit votes not counted toward that total at the Clinton County Government Center.
The first day of early voting last Saturday saw 38 votes cast, followed by 13 on Sunday, 37 on Monday, 53 on Tuesday and 38 on Wednesday.
‘SOME PEOPLE DON’T KNOW’
“That’s likely to fluctuate,” Clinton County Board of Elections Republican Deputy Commissioner, Hunter Sartwell, said about Wednesday’s votes at the time.
“What we’ve got so far today (Wednesday), we’re on track to beat the record for one day — the record, I think, is 53 right now.”
Despite closing in on the one-day voting high, Clinton County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner, Mary Dyer, said the early-voting turnout has still been “lower” than previous years.
“Some people still don’t know there’s a primary going on,” Dyer said.
NEW TO SOME
And with this being just the fourth calendar year New Yorkers have gotten to vote early, it’s still fairly new to some.
Still, Sartwell said one of the only differences between early voting and voting on Election Day is where voters go to cast their ballots.
GO TO GOV’T CENTER
For Clinton County early voters, they go to the County Government Center at 137 Margaret St. in Plattsburgh.
“Instead of going to your poll site in your town, you come here,” Sartwell said.
“You’re still signing in on a pad like you would on Election Day. Most sites have an on-demand printer this year (too)…it’s cheaper that way, and it prints a ballot instead of having a bunch of pre-printed ones. Some sites will still have pre-printed ballots, so you’ll get the old, teared ballot out of a book, but it’s exactly the same.
“You vote on a BMD machine — just like you would on Election Day. Then those results get tabulated on election night with the rest of them.”
HEARING ABOUT THE GOOD
Dyer said some people prefer the method of early voting, and one woman even showed appreciation for the work the Board of Elections has done throughout the process.
“Most of the time you just hear (from voters) about the bad that happens, you don’t usually hear about the good,” she said.
Dyer said the Board of Elections has tried their best about getting the word out to vote, as well as explaining general rules about the primary election.
One rule being that during a primary, voters can only cast a vote for candidates within their registered party.
“A lot of people don’t understand that,” Dyer said.
With four days remaining in the early voting schedule before Primary Election Day, Tuesday, June 28, there’s still time for the turnout in Clinton County to improve.
Polls will be open at the County Government Center on Thursday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Don’t forget to vote,” Sartwell said.
