Early voting off to good start locally

PLATTSBURGH — Early voting has started off strong in Clinton County ahead of the general election Tuesday, Nov. 8.
“We have processed over 2,500 voters thus far with three full days of early voting left,” Hunter Sartwell, Republican deputy commissioner at the Clinton County Board of Elections, said Thursday afternoon.
Essex and Franklin Counties are also showing decent turnout so far.
THREE DAYS LEFT FOR EARLY VOTING
Polls for early voting opened on Saturday, Oct. 29, throughout the state.
In Clinton County, they will be open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the first floor meeting room of the County Government Center at 137 Margaret St. in Plattsburgh.
In Essex County, early voting is at both the Lake Placid Beach House, 31 Parkside Drive, Lake Placid, and the North Hudson Town Offices, 3024 U.S. Route 9, North Hudson. The buildings are accessible to all voters.
Hours will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In Franklin County, early voting is at the Board of Elections Office, Franklin County Court House, 355 West Main St., Suite 161, Malone, and is accessible to all voters.
Those polls will also be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
TRAILING BEHIND 2020
The Clinton County site has been busy for most of the week.
“We have exceeded the entire early voting of 2021 which was just shy of 1,000,” Sartwell said.
“We are trailing behind 2020 trends.”
Sartwell said there were about 7,000 early voters in 2020, which was during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic and was a presidential election year.
‘EACH DAY HAS BEEN STEADY’
There are 52,484 registered voters in Clinton County, 28,813 in Essex County and 28,461 in Franklin County, according to board of elections sites.
Since last Saturday, streams of people have been filing in regularly throughout each day, Sartwell said.
“Each day has been steady, however voters have been in line ready to vote each day. The flow has not fluctuated, averaging about 450 a day,” he said.
“If the turnout continues, we should have close to 4,000 voters by week’s end.”
Early voting has been steady in Franklin and Essex County as well. Through Wednesday, Franklin County had seen 883 voters and Essex County had 860 voters.
The state approved early voting in 2019 as a means of giving voters more chances to reach the polls than just the traditional Election Day opportunity.
“Voting early and voting (on Election Day) is the same. If you vote early you don’t need to vote on Election Day,” Sartwell said.
“It is always important to vote, but this year voters will be able to impact federal, state, and local government as well as a statewide proposal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.