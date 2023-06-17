PLATTSBURGH — Early voting for the June 27 primary in New York state begins today.
Eligible voters will cast votes for primary elections in Clinton and Essex Counties, but there are none in Franklin County.
Voters will have nine days, including today, to cast ballots in the primary. They also will have the choice of visiting polling sites on June 27, the day of the primary.
Anyone who is a registered voter in a party in the area where a primary is being held can participate in early voting. Those who vote during the early voting period will not be eligible to vote on Primary Day.
In Clinton County, all early voting will take place in the 1st floor meeting room of the Clinton County Government Center at 137 Margaret St. in Plattsburgh.
Throughout the nine-day period, the polls will be open at varying times.
On Saturday, June 17, polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; on Sunday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; on Monday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; on Tuesday, June 20, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; on Wednesday, June 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; on Thursday, June 22, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; on Friday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; on Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and on Sunday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There is only one local primary race being held in Clinton County.
Jacob Avery and Damion Gilbert are facing off in the Democratic primary for the Ward 2 seat on the City of Plattsburgh Common Council.
Current Ward 2 Councilor Mike Kelly is not running for re-election due to term limits.
The polling site for the Ward 2 primary election on June 27 will be at the Our Lady of Victory Parish on South Catherine Street. Polls will be open that day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The results from early voting will be canvassed and reported after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, for the Primary Election.
ESSEX COUNTY
The only countywide race in the Essex County Primary Election is between two Republicans seeking to be the next county clerk.
Chelsea Merrihew (R), the deputy county clerk, is running against Stephanie DeZalia (R), the North Hudson town supervisor.
Merrihew is serving as interim county clerk after longtime county Clerk Joseph Provoncha resigned last year due to health concerns.
The towns of Elizabethtown, North Hudson and Westport have local primaries.
In Elizabethtown, a Republican primary pits longtime Town Supervisor Noel Merrihew III against Cathleen Reusser-Bradley, a member of the Town Council.
Reusser-Bradley’s petitions were challenged by Ken Fenimore, Noel Merrihew’s brother-in-law, for alleged errors, and county election commissioners split along party lines on whether to decertify the petitions.
The case went to Essex County State Supreme Court on May 5, where Justice Glen T. Bruening dismissed it, leaving Reusser-Bradley on the ballot.
The other Republican primary in Elizabethtown is for Department of Public Works superintendent, with Jack D. Pulsifer running against Michael Drew.
In North Hudson, the Republican primary is for town supervisor, with Cassandra D’Agostino facing Chris Clark. Current Supervisor Stephanie DeZalia is instead running for county clerk.
North Hudson also has Republican primaries for Town Council, with Kevin R. Duntley, John C. King and Brian J. Caza running for two seats open, and for town highway superintendent, with that race between Franklin Shaw and Eric J. Caza.
In Westport, there’s a Democratic primary for one unexpired term on the Town Council, between Brian LaRose and Jen Williams.
The county’s Early Voting site is the Lake Placid Beach House, 31 Parkside Drive, Lake Placid. The building is accessible to all voters.
The Essex County schedule is:
• Saturday, June 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Sunday, June 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Monday, June 19, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Tuesday, June 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Wednesday, June 21, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Thursday, June 22, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Friday, June 23. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Sunday, June 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More information, including a list of polling sites, is at: essexcountyny.gov/board-of-elections.
