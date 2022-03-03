PLATTSBURGH — A justice’s decision in Clinton County Supreme Court has snubbed plans to use a downtown parking lot in the City of Plattsburgh for a mixed-use development project that included the construction of apartment buildings.
In February of 2021, opponents to the plan for the Durkee Street Parking lot as a part of the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative filed a lawsuit claiming that the city had violated environmental review regulations, Open Meetings Law by acting on items not in a meeting’s agenda, took legislative action that constituted as illegal spot zoning, violated general city law by agreeing to transfer waterfront property and violated Freedom of Information Law by failing to disclose non-exempt documents.
The multi-million dollar parking lot project, which was presented by the developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC, planned to build 109 new apartments, 13,400 square feet of commercial space and more than 300 parking spaces.
Justice John Ellis dismissed most of the suit’s claims by Concerned Owners of Plattsburgh Properties and others, but sided with them in saying that the city’s environmental impact review was deficient in some areas.
Under the State Environmental Quality Review Act, the city’s Common Council, as the city’s lead agency, was required to give a “hard look” into areas of environmental concern, such as natural resources, municipal utilities, impact on zoning, fiscal and economic conditions, impact on traffic and more.
Ellis said the city violated the act when it failed to evaluate the project development’s effect on habitats for the common loon, which has been labeled as a species of special concern by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation.
“The findings statements do not address the impacts, or the potential for impacts, of the DLUMD on the Common Loon, despite being informed by the NYSDEC that there are known occurrences of the Common Loon, a Species of Special Concern, on or in the vicinity of the DLMUD project site,” Ellis wrote. “The Court further notes that there is no proof in the record of any on-site surveys performed at the DLMUD project site to determine the presence of the Common Loon.”
Ellis also noted that the city fell short of SEQRA when it failed to fully evaluate potential risks of exposure to excavated topsoil on the project’s site.
Because of the SEQRA violations, prior approval by city boards were invalidated.
Mayor Chris Rosenquest said the city is weighing its options on how to proceed.
“We’ve got to come back, get into a room, figure out the best route for the city to take on this one and then move forward,” Rosenquest said.
Rosenquest said he is uncertain whether future development at the Durkee Street parking lot will be pursued. Although he believes there is wide agreement that there is a better use for the plot than for parking spaces.
“With most people we’ve talked to, even those who oppose Prime, they have said the best use of that space is not a parking lot,” Rosenquest said. “What the best use is or if [the city] ends up developing that parcel, that is yet to be determined.”
