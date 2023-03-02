AUSABLE FORKS — AuSable Forks resident Robert “Rob” Fountain is an equally accomplished professional photographer and visual artist.
It’s a rare combination that will be on display during March at the AuSable Forks Library Community Room. Opening reception is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4.
“Rob Fountain: Artist and Photographer” comprises 22 works, 14 mostly color imagery, two black-and-white photographs, and eight drawings.
“This is a lot of my landscapes that I have been working on,” he said.
“I went more towards trying to create a mood in the work this time. So, I played with exposures making images darker and lighter trying to give a different feel to the work. I do have some of my charcoal and pastel portraits to go along with it.”
Fountain’s source material is from hikes at Point Au Roche, AuSable Point, and in the Adirondacks.
“Reflecting Mood” was taken at AuSable Point.
“Greeting the Morning Light” was captured at Chazy on Lake Champlain.
“Follow the Light” depicts the river bank in AuSable Forks.
A couple of his drawings were commissions that are on loan.
“Basically, I’ve been working on doing portraits and I’m hoping to get some commission work out of the show,” he said.
“Three or four of them are done in red sequin pastel. The other ones are in a variety of graphite lead. They are different grades from hard to soft. Either the pastel or when I’m working in pencil, I do it all in layers because I think it makes the images feel a lot more solid and lot more real.”
In his free time, Fountain works on photographs on his computer or searching for something to draw.
His goal: gallery representation.
“I haven’t painted anything well enough to actually show yet,” he said.
“I’m still trying to get back into that mode. It’s been six years or better since I really got into doing any painting. There are a lot of people that like all the illustrated portraits (Facebook) that I post and things like that.”
Fountain holds a certification in drawing/graphic design/advertising/ design/production from Mohawk Community college, A.D. North Country Community College, B.A. from SUNY Potsdam, and a paused M.F.A. in Painting from the Academy Art University San Francisco, California.
His awards include a 2000 SUNY Potsdam, Art Department Scholar and 1998/1999 SUNY Potsdam, President’s List.
His solo exhibitions are the 2022: “Catching the Light” at the Tahawus Cultural Center in AuSable Forks and 2008 “Through the Eyes of a Child,” Clinton Community College Alumni Art.
Group exhibitions include 2018 Members Show, AVA Gallery, Lebanon NH; 2018 The Eyes have it, AVA Gallery, Lebanon NH; 2016 Veteran’s Honored, Strand Center for the Arts; 2015/2014 Members Show, Strand Center for the Arts; 2001/2000 Members Show, North Country Cultural Center for the Arts; 2000/1999 Lake Placid Center for the Arts Juried Show; and 1999/1998 Art Attack Juried Show, Gibson Gallery, Potsdam.
His commissions include 2015 Kyle Patterson, 2016 Krys Graves, Erin Busch; 2019 Kim Trudeau; 2020 John Lawrence, Cheryl Dodd; and 2022 Amber Wells.
In his artist statement, he writes:
“Portraiture for me is like breathing life into a painting and watching the subject come to life. The painting starts rough and loose and a bit lifeless. Then you start layering and building and shaping. With every stroke you feel the need to keep going and pushing towards the finished image.
“My intent as an artist is to create artwork with real feeling and emotional depth in order to communicate my ideas and make a connection with the viewer in order to evoke an emotional response, whether it be joy, sadness or laughter. If I can touch the viewer then I have accomplished my goal.”
Fountain’s painterly influences include the light works of Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer.
“He’s does a lot of work with lighting,” he said.
“A lot of what I think got me interested in him, is I did a research paper on him and I actually called him the ‘father of photojournalism’ because a lot of the stuff he did back them, most of his people were physically doing something like in our photojournalism photos. “So, that interests me a little more, him actually telling a snippet of a story in his paintings like the milk maid, the professor or the philosopher paintings that he did.”
His biggest photographic inspiration is Ansel Adams.
“The other one is more of a local guy that we both know,” he said.
“I have several of his books laying around the house.”
During the pandemic lock down, Fountain spent a lot of time in the woods hiking around Fern Lake and Wilmington Wild Forest Flume Trail System.
“A lot of what I do, I go to the same places that a lot of people visit,” he said.
“I can’t do any serious hiking anymore, so I look to photograph stuff that people might see everyday but I try to get photograph it in a more of an unusual way than most people would actually take photo of it like angles and things like that. Just composition wise.”
Behind the lens, Fountain plays with exposures.
“Trying to create a different type of feel to the photos rather than the typical here’s my fall foliage photo kind of thing,” he said.
“I do a lot of stuff at dusk. I guess it would fall along the lines of more of a romantic kind of feel to the images.”
Fountain has 30 years experience as a photojournalist and worked for the Lake Placid News, Adirondack Daily Enterprise, and Press-Republican.
At the latter, he was the staff photographer/photo editor from 2009–2018 and won 22 state and national awards for photography and video.
At SUNY Plattsburgh, he taught a decade as an instructor of Photography and Intro to Photojournalism.
A working artist, he creates portraits for clients with pastel, oils, and charcoal, a skill he learned through taking master courses at the Academy of Art in San Francisco, where he’s a semester away from obtaining his MFA.
Fountain’s advice to fledgling artists and photographers:
“Get a good foundation in photography, whether it’s taking courses online or going back to school and then learning photography as I say the right way, which is learn all that you can learn about manual cameras and film before jumping into digital because digital makes it too easy.
“I don’t think photographers, a lot of days now, they don’t really think about what they’re shooting. They need to learn from the basics and learn how to use film and actually think about what they’re shooting before they actually shoot it.”
Fountain’s advice to artists:
“Go to art school. Get a good foundation. I never thought how important it was until I started to take master classes. If you have even some talent and you’re going into an undergraduate program, they’re very nice to all of their kids but I don’t think they push you enough. But the master’s level, they push you beyond what you think you can actually do. They start making you look at very fine, minute details. Some of the slightest things can actually change the whole look of the person that you’re illustrating.”
